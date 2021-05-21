The Redmi Note 10 Ultra is teased by Xiaomi ahead of its announcement in China

Xiaomi, or more specifically their Redmi subbrand, is holding an event in their home market of China on May 26th, where new product launches are expected. The company recently launched a handful of devices comprising the Redmi Note 10 lineup, including the regular Redmi Note 10 as well as both the Redmi Note 10 Pro and the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. We don’t know exactly how many devices Redmi will be launching during that event, but we do know that one of them will be the elusive Redmi Note 10 Ultra. Further confirming this is the fact that Redmi shared a handful of posters of the device on Weibo, pretty much confirming it.

The pictures were shared by the official Redmi account on Weibo (via: GSMArena). Looking at the pictures of the phone from the poster, we can see that there are subtle, yet noticeably different design features to other smartphones in the lineup. While the camera setup looks pretty similar to what we saw with both the Redmi Note 10 Pro and the Redmi Note 10 5G, complete with a silver plate inside that covers the main sensor, but it still looks slightly different than the other two phones. From the back itself, however, it looks just like any other Redmi phone, which shouldn’t be exactly a surprise.

The posters themselves don’t really confirm that the phone in question is the Redmi Note 10 Ultra, but the phone was recently listed on accident with that very same name, and it looks the exact same, so it’s just a matter of connecting the dots. The phone itself will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100, and will come with a 5,000 mAh battery and a 6.53-inch AMOLED display. It will also have storage and RAM configurations from 6/128GB all the way up to 8/256GB.

We have pretty good expectations about this device, and we can’t wait to see Xiaomi’s plans to release it in other markets.