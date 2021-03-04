The new Redmi Note 10 series takes Xiaomi’s most popular product lineup in India to another level

After weeks of leaks and rumors, Xiaomi finally lifted the covers off the highly-anticipated Redmi Note 10 lineup today. As expected, the new budget-friendly lineup includes a bunch of devices, starting with the vanilla Redmi Note 10 and going all the way up to the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. The devices bring several major upgrades over the Redmi Note 9 series from last year, including high refresh rate AMOLED displays, premium camera hardware, and more.

If you’ve been keeping up with our coverage of the Redmi Note 10 series over the last few months, you’d already be familiar with the design and specifications of some of the devices in the lineup. But if you haven’t, here’s everything you need to know about the latest budget-friendly devices from Redmi:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series: Specifications

Specification Redmi Note 10 Redmi Note 10 Pro Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Dimensions & Weight 160.46 x 74.5 x 8.29mm

178.8g 164 x 76.5 x 8.1mm

192g 164 x 76.5 x 8.1mm

192g Display 6.43-inch AMOLED DotDisplay

2400 x 1080 pixels

180Hz touch sampling rate

4,500,000:1 contrast ratio

1,100 nits peak brightness

100% DCI-P3 coverage

Corning Gorilla Glass 3 6.67-inch AMOLED DotDisplay

2400 x 1080 pixels

120Hz refresh rate

240Hz touch sampling rate

4,500,000:1 contrast ratio

1,200 nits peak brightness

100% DCI-P3 coverage

HDR10 certified

SGS Eye Car Display Certification

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 6.67-inch AMOLED DotDisplay

2400 x 1080 pixels

120Hz refresh rate

240Hz touch sampling rate

4,500,000:1 contrast ratio

1,200 nits peak brightness

100% DCI-P3 coverage

HDR10 certified

SGS Eye Car Display Certification

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 678

Adreno 612 Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G

Adreno 618 Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G

Adreno 618 RAM & Storage 4GB LPDDR4x + 64GB UFS 2.2

6GB + 128GB

Expandable up to 512GB (dedicated microSD card slot) 6GB LPDDR4x + 64GB UFS 2.2

6GB + 128GB

8GB + 128GB

Expandable up to 512GB (dedicated microSD card slot) 6GB LPDDR4x + 64GB UFS 2.2

6GB + 128GB

8GB + 128GB

Expandable up to 512GB (dedicated microSD card slot) Battery & Charging 5,000mAh

33W wired fast charging

33W charger included 5,020mAh

33W wired fast charging

33W charger included 5,020mAh

33W wired fast charging

33W charger included Security Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary: 48MP, f/1.79, 0.8μm

48MP, f/1.79, 0.8μm Secondary: 8MP ultra-wide, f/2.2, 118° FoV

8MP ultra-wide, f/2.2, 118° FoV Tertiary: 2MP macro, f/2.4

2MP macro, f/2.4 Quaternary: 2MP depth sensor, f/2.4 Primary: 64MP, f/1.79, 0.7μm

64MP, f/1.79, 0.7μm Secondary: 8MP ultra-wide, f/2.2, 118° FoV

8MP ultra-wide, f/2.2, 118° FoV Tertiary: 5MP telemacro, f/2.4 (AF)

5MP telemacro, f/2.4 (AF) Quaternary: 2MP depth sensor, f/2.4 Primary: 108MP, f/1.9, 2.1μm, 9-in-1 pixel binning

108MP, f/1.9, 2.1μm, 9-in-1 pixel binning Secondary: 8MP ultra-wide, f/2.2, 118° FoV

8MP ultra-wide, f/2.2, 118° FoV Tertiary: 5MP telemacro, f/2.4 (AF)

5MP telemacro, f/2.4 (AF) Quaternary: 2MP depth sensor, f/2.4 Front Camera(s) 13MP, f/2.45 16MP, f/2.45 16MP, f/2.45 Port(s) USB Type-C

3.5mm headphone jack USB Type-C

3.5mm headphone jack USB Type-C

3.5mm headphone jack Audio Dual speakers

Hi-Res Audio certification Dual speakers

Hi-Res Audio certification Dual speakers

Hi-Res Audio certification Connectivity Dual SIM (4G)

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth Dual SIM (4G)

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth Dual SIM (4G)

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth Software MIUI 12 based on Android 11 MIUI 12 based on Android 11 MIUI 12 based on Android 11 Other Features IP53 splash-proof

IR blaster

Z-axis linear vibration motor IP53 splash-proof

IR blaster

Z-axis linear vibration motor IP53 splash-proof

IR blaster

Z-axis linear vibration motor Colors Shadow Black

Frost White

Aqua Green Vintage Bronze

Glacial Blue

Dark Night Vintage Bronze

Glacial Blue

Dark Night

Display

The Redmi Note 10 series has received a significant upgrade on the display front when compared to the Redmi Note 9 lineup from last year. All phones in the series now feature AMOLED displays, with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 4,500,000:1 contrast ratio, and 100% DCI-P3 coverage. But there are some minor differences.

For instance, only the vanilla Redmi Note 10 featuring a 60Hz refresh rate panel. The Redmi Note 10 Pro and Note 10 Pro Max both feature a high refresh rate 120Hz panel that has a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The 6.43-inch AMOLED DotDisplay on the regular Redmi Note 10 offers a peak brightness of 1,100nits and it features Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

On the other hand, the 6.67-inch AMOLED DotDisplays on the Redmi Note 10 Pro and Pro Max offer a peak brightness of 1,200nits, Gorilla Glass 5, and HDR10 certification. Both the premium models also come with SGS Eye Care display certification.

SoC, RAM, and Storage

The vanilla Redmi Note 10 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 chip, which features an Adreno 612 GPU. The SoC is coupled with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. As you would’ve probably guessed by now, the Redmi Note 10 Pro and Pro Max feature the same SoC — the Snapdragon 732G, which features an Adreno 618 GPU. The devices come with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage

Cameras

All three phones in the Redmi Note 10 lineup feature quad-camera setups on the back, but they have different primary and macro sensors. The regular Redmi Note 10 features a 48MP f/1.79 primary camera, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera with a 118° FoV, a 2MP f/2.4 macro camera, and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. The Redmi Note 10 Pro packs a 64MP f/1.79 primary camera, the same 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP f/2.4 telemacro sensor with auto-focus capabilities, and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor.

The top-of-the-line Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has the most capable primary camera, featuring a 108MP f/1.9 sensor. But other than that, it features the same camera hardware as the Redmi Note 10 Pro. Over on the front, the Redmi Note 10 features a 13MP f/2.45 selfie shooter.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro and Pro Max, on the other hand, come with a 16MP f/2.45 selfie camera. All three devices come with some cool new software features to help users make the most out of the cameras. These include Night Mode 2.0, a Vlog mode, a Long Exposure mode, Video Pro Mode, and Dual Video mode.

Battery & Charging

The battery capacity and fast charging capabilities on all three devices are roughly the same. The Redmi Note 10 packs a 5,000mAh battery that offers 33W wired fast charging support with the included charger. The Note 10 Pro packs a 5,020mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging, and the Note 10 Pro Max also features the same 5,020mAh unit that supports 33W fast charging with the included charger.

Connectivity

In terms of connectivity features, all three devices in the Redmi Note 10 series feature a USB Type-C port for charging and data syncing. They also include an IR blaster, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a triple-SIM card tray. All three phones are 4G capable, which was to be expected given their affordable price point.

MIUI 12 with Android 11

On the software front, the Redmi Note 10 series comes with MIUI 12 based on Android 11. Although Xiaomi isn’t shipping the phones with MIUI 12.5 out of the box, the company has confirmed that the update is already on the way and it should reach users in the coming weeks. In case you aren’t familiar with all the features included in the latest MIUI 12.5 update, check out the section below for a detailed changelog:

MIUI 12.5 changelog System: New: Response to gestures is now instant New: With 20 times more rendering power, there are now few limited to what you can see on your screen. New: With custom device model adjustments, any phone becomes faster after the upgrade. Optimization: MIUI became lighter, faster, and more durable.

System Animations: New: A new animation framework renders movement more realistically. New: New UI design is focused on visualization and making your interaction with the device more lifelike.

System Sounds: New: Nature mix is a new exciting way of creating your own notification sound system. New: Hundreds of system sounds that represent animals from all around the world. New: Stereo system sounds.

Super Wallpapers: New: Mount Siguniang super wallpaper.

Privacy Protection: New: Now you can see what apps access your clipboard and control access. New: Using approximate location adds up points to privacy protection. New: You can now manage sensitive permissions and related app behavior independently. New: The behavior of web pages is also tracked now, which helps you to block unwanted and malicious actions. New: Now it’s up to you who and when can track your online behavior. New: All apps now come with a security statement from GetApps. New: Privacy risk scanner. New: Control which apps access and delete items from your Gallery. New: A comprehensive overview of all sensitive permissions. New: You’ll be notified whenever high-risk permissions are used and will be able to block the corresponding actions. Optimization: An all-new privacy protection page.

Notes: New: Compose mind maps with complex structures. New: New tools for doodling and sketching. New: Press and hold a sketch to adjust the strokes automatically. New: A gesture shortcut now allows you to create notes, tasks, and excerpts anywhere. New: Excerpts save texts, URLs, and images to Notes in a few simple taps. New: Dynamix layouts make bring the typography in Notes to a new level. All-new Notes.

MIUI+: You can combine your phone and computer into a single working station. You can view MIUI notifications and open phone apps on your computer. Apps from your phone can be handed off to your computer. The items copied on a phone can now be pasted on the computer and vice versa. Photos and screenshots from a mobile device can be instantly used on a computer. Web pages can be seamlessly handed over from one device to another. You can transfer files to your mobile device using the “MIUI+” panel on your computer. New “File Manager” and “Notes” for computers.

Floating Windows: New: Instant messengers now support floating windows. New: Floating windows can be quickly replaced with fullscreen versions of the apps. New: App flashcards show key info when apps are displayed as floating windows. Learn more about new features in “Special features”.

Xiaomi Health: New: You can measure your heart rate using the camera now. New: Start recording running, walking, and cycling workouts manually, and enjoy lots of online workout classes. Optimization: Automatic workout recognition is much more accurate now.

Home screen: New: “Ripples” animation for downloading apps. New: “Burst” animation for uninstalling apps. New: New design for app folders. New: A vertical layout for Recents.

Casting: New: The aspect ratio is adjusted to the external monitor automatically during casting. New: The audio of the app that’s being cast in a floating window is separated from other audio.

Xiaomi Cloud: New: Password manager allows you to store passwords in the cloud. New: You can share device location with other people in your family sharing group. New: Location information can be recorded automatically before the device powers off. New: Convert images to PDF.

Mi Carrier Services: New: You can manage multiple SIM cards now.

IME: New: A more convenient way to move a cursor using the scrollbar. New: Function buttons support switching between languages and keyboards. New: You can press and hold the function buttons to access more features. New: Custom themes for keyboards.

Themes: New: Font weight adjustment options for third party fonts. Optimization: Personalization features for system wallpapers, animations, and sounds.

Browser: New: Wallpaper customization in the lite mode. Optimization: Redesigned Incognito mode. Optimization: Pages load much faster now.

Mi Family: New: You can manage multiple SIM cards now. Optimization: Revamped device control center.

Search: Optimization: Local search results are sorted automatically now. Optimization: All-new design.



Along with the aforementioned changes, Xiaomi plans to bring some additional improvements to offer a better experience on the Redmi Note 10 lineup. With these changes, the company plans to cut down on monetization activities and pre-installed bloatware, which has been a major point of concern for users in India.

Although MIUI on the Redmi Note 10 series will come with the usual array of Xiaomi apps, the company will finally let users uninstall non-essential apps, like the stock weather, calculator, and calendar apps.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series: Pricing & Availability

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series is priced as follows:

Redmi Note 10: 4GB + 64GB: ₹11,999 (~$165) 6GB + 128GB: ₹13,999 (~$193)

Redmi Note 10 Pro: 6GB + 64GB: ₹15,999 (~$220) 6GB + 128GB: ₹16,999 (~$234) 8GB + 128GB: ₹18,999 (~$261)

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max: 6GB + 64GB: ₹18,999 (~$261) 6GB + 128GB: ₹19,999 (~$275) 8GB + 128GB: ₹21,999 (~$303)



The Redmi Note 10 will be available in three colorways — Shadow Black, Frost White, and Aqua Green — and it will go on sale starting from March 16th via Xiaomi’s website, Amazon, and other offline retailers. The Note 10 Pro will also be available in three colorways — Vintage Bronze, Glacial Blue, and Dark Night — and it will go on sale starting from March 17th via the same channels. Finally, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will go on sale starting from March 18th via Xiaomi’s website, Amazon, and other offline retailers. It will also be available in three color variants — Vintage Bronze, Glacial Blue, and Dark Night.

Early buyers will be eligible for a host of launch offers, you can find more details about them on Xiaomi’s website. Along with the devices, Xiaomi has also launched a tempered glass screen protector, called Mi Protective Glass.