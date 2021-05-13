Redmi Note 10S launches in India as an affordable Redmi Note 10 Pro sibling

Xiaomi is adding a new member to the Redmi Note 10 family in India. The company just announced the Redmi Note 10S in an online event today. Alongside the smartphone, Xiaomi has also unveiled a new affordable smartwatch in the form of the Redmi Watch.

Redmi Note 10S specifications

Specification Redmi Note 10S Dimensions and Weight 160.46 x 74.5 x 8.29mm

178.8g Display 6.43-inch AMOLED DotDisplay

2400 x 1080 pixels

4,500,000:1 contrast ratio

1,100 nits peak brightness

100% DCI-P3 coverage

Low blue light certified by SGS

Corning Gorilla Glass 3 SoC MediaTek Helio G95

Mali-G76 RAM and Storage 6GB RAM

64GB/128GB UFS 2.2 flash storage

MicroSD card support Battery & Charging 5,000mAh

33W wired fast charging

33W charger included Rear Camera Primary: 64MP, f/1.79, 0.7μm

64MP, f/1.79, 0.7μm Secondary: 8MP ultra-wide, f/2.2, 118° FoV

8MP ultra-wide, f/2.2, 118° FoV Tertiary: 2MP macro, f/2.4

2MP macro, f/2.4 Quaternary: 2MP depth sensor, f/2.4 Front Camera 13MP f/2.45 Ports USB Type-C port

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity 4G LTE

Bluetooth 5.0

Type-C port

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) Security Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Software Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

The Redmi Note 10S slots below the Redmi Note 10 Pro and sports an identical design. But beyond design, it differs from the Redmi Note 10 Pro in more ways than one. For example, it’s powered by a MediaTek chip instead of a Snapdragon one and lacks a high refresh rate panel.

On the front phone packs a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1100nits and DCI-P3 and 8-bit color support. Fueling the device form the inside is MediaTek’s Helio G95 SoC, paired with 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB UFS 2.2 storage.

On the back, the Redmi Note 10S has a quad-camera setup comprised of a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and 2MP depth and macro sensors.

Elsewhere, the Redmi Note 10S comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm audio jack, Hi-Res Audio, IP53 rating, and runs Android 11 with MIUI 12.5.

Pricing & Availablity

The Redmi Note 10S will go on sale starting May 18 at a starting price of ₹14,999 for the 6GB/64GB model and ₹15,999 for the 6GB/128GB model. The phone will be available from Amazon.in, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and select retail chains across India.

Redmi Watch

The Redmi Watch is the first proper smartwatch from Xiaomi’s Redmi brand. As you would expect from a Redmi product, the new smartwatch offers a solid range of features at a very affordable price tag. The Redmi Watch sports a 1.4-inch LCD color display with a 320 x 320 screen resolution and a max brightness of 480nits. It has a square dial with a single button located on the right side.

The watch comes pre-loaded with 200+ watchfaces and 11 sports modes, including running, swimming, walking, cricket, and more. The Redmi Watch has a 230mAh battery with a claimed battery life of up to 10 days. The watch also has a built-in GPS for accurate navigation. Other notable highlights include heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, 5ATAM water resistance, and notification support.

Pricing & Availablity

The Redmi Watch is priced at ₹3,999 and will go on sale starting May 26 from Flipkart and Mi.com.