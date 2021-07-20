Redmi Note 10T launched in India as race heats up for affordable 5G phones

Xiaomi today expanded its Redmi Note 10 series in India with the launch of the Redmi Note 10T. The new phone is essentially a rebrand of the Redmi Note 10 5G available in Europe and China. In fact, a phone with the exact same specification already exists in India under the alias of the POCO M3 Pro 5G. However, the popularity and general awareness about the Redmi Note brand means the Redmi Note 10T has the potential to be much more successful than the POCO M3 Pro as POCO as a brand remains a relatively new name among average users.

Redmi Note 10T: Specifications

Specification Redmi Note 10T Dimensions and Weight 161.81 x 75.35 x 9.92mm

190g Display 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD Dot display

2400 x 1080 pixels

1500:1 contrast ratio

500nits peak brightness

90Hz refresh rate DynamicSwitch support (30Hz/50Hz/60Hz/90Hz)

Reading mode 3.0

Corning Gorilla Glass SoC MediaTek Dimensity 700 2x ARM Cortex-A78 @ 2.05GHz 6x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 2.0GHz

ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU RAM and Storage 4GB/6GB LPDDR4X

64GB/128GB UFS 2.2

MicroSD card support Battery & Charging 5,000mAh

18W wired fast charging support (22.5W charger in-box) Rear Camera Primary: 48MP, f/1.79

48MP, f/1.79 Secondary: 2MP macro, f/2.4

2MP macro, f/2.4 Tertiary: 2MP depth sensor, f/2.4 Front Camera 8MP f/2.0 Ports USB Type-C port

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity Dual SIM

5G: NSA: n1/n3/n40/n77/n78 SA: n78

Wi-Fi (dual-band 2.4GHz/5GHz)

Bluetooth 5.1 Other features Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Hi-Res certification

IR blaster

P2i splash proof Software MIUI 12 with Android 11

The Redmi Note 10T comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD with a 90Hz screen refresh rate and 500nits peak brightness. Under the hood, it’s powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 chipset, paired with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB UFS 2.2 storage. Over on the back, it has a triple camera setup headlined by a 48MP primary shooter, flanked by two 2MP depth and macro shooters.

Other highlights of the Redmi Note 10T include a 5,000mAh battery, 5G support, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.1, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The phone runs Android 11 out of the box with MIUI 12 on top.

Pricing & Availability

The Redmi Note 10T comes in two variants. The base 4GB + 64GB model is priced at ₹13,999 while the 6GB + 128GB variant will set you back ₹15,999. HDFC card owners can avail a flat ₹1000 discount on both models. The phone is set to go on sale in India starting July 26. It will be available from Amazon India, mi.com, Mi Home stores, and select offline retailers.