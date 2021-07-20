Redmi Note 10T launched in India as race heats up for affordable 5G phones
Xiaomi today expanded its Redmi Note 10 series in India with the launch of the Redmi Note 10T. The new phone is essentially a rebrand of the Redmi Note 10 5G available in Europe and China. In fact, a phone with the exact same specification already exists in India under the alias of the POCO M3 Pro 5G. However, the popularity and general awareness about the Redmi Note brand means the Redmi Note 10T has the potential to be much more successful than the POCO M3 Pro as POCO as a brand remains a relatively new name among average users.
Redmi Note 10T: Specifications
|Specification
|Redmi Note 10T
|Dimensions and Weight
|Display
|SoC
|RAM and Storage
|Battery & Charging
|Rear Camera
|Front Camera
|Ports
|Connectivity
|Other features
|Software
The Redmi Note 10T comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD with a 90Hz screen refresh rate and 500nits peak brightness. Under the hood, it’s powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 chipset, paired with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB UFS 2.2 storage. Over on the back, it has a triple camera setup headlined by a 48MP primary shooter, flanked by two 2MP depth and macro shooters.
Other highlights of the Redmi Note 10T include a 5,000mAh battery, 5G support, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.1, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The phone runs Android 11 out of the box with MIUI 12 on top.
Pricing & Availability
The Redmi Note 10T comes in two variants. The base 4GB + 64GB model is priced at ₹13,999 while the 6GB + 128GB variant will set you back ₹15,999. HDFC card owners can avail a flat ₹1000 discount on both models. The phone is set to go on sale in India starting July 26. It will be available from Amazon India, mi.com, Mi Home stores, and select offline retailers.