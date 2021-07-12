Redmi Note 10T 5G is launching in India next week

After launching the Redmi Note 10S in India in May, Xiaomi is preparing for yet another addition to its ever-growing Redmi Note 10 lineup. Today, the company announced it would soon bring the Redmi Note 10T to the country to take on the Realme Narzo 30 5G and OPPO A53s.

Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain tweeted earlier today that the Redmi Note 10T is launching in India on August 20, and it will be the first Redmi phone with 5G support.

Excited for @RedmiIndia‘s 1st ever #5G smartphone! 🚀 👉 #RedmiNote10T5G is launching on 20.07.21. The #FastAndFuturistic experience is now going to go mainstream! This #RedmiNote will help accelerate 5G adoption in India! 🇮🇳 Get notified: https://t.co/tve1IwEy6E I ❤️ #Redmi pic.twitter.com/WmNgppvs6G — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) July 12, 2021

The Redmi Note 10T 5G was launched in Russia last month. However, it’s not a brand new phone per pe. It’s actually a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10 5G which launched in Europe in May. If that had you scratching your head, it gets even crazier: a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10 5G already exists in India in the form of the POCO M3 Pro 5G. We aren’t entirely sure if Xiaomi has made any hardware changes to the Indian Redmi Note 10T to avoid a clash with POCO. However, with the official launch taking place just next week, we won’t have to wait long to find that out.

If the Redmi Note 10T 5G is indeed a rebrand of Redmi Note 10 5G, we can expect it to come with a 6.5-inch LCD 90Hz panel, MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset, a triple camera setup headlined by a 64MP primary shooter, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

The Redmi Note 10T will be a fifth addition to the Indian Redmi Note 10 series, which currently consists of the Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max.