Redmi launches two more Redmi Note 11 series devices, a fitness band, and a smart TV in India

After launching the Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S in international markets earlier this year, Xiaomi has now brought the phone to Indian shores. Along with the two new Redmi Note 11 series devices, the company has launched the Redmi Smart Band Pro, and Redmi Smart TV X43 in the region. Here’s a quick overview of the new Redmi devices.

Redmi Note 11 & Redmi Note 11S

The new Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S are, fortunately, the same devices that launched in some international markets earlier this year. The regular Redmi Note 11 features a 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 680 chip, a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, and a 50MP quad-camera setup on the back.

The Redmi Note 11S, on the other hand, is a MediaTek-based device, and it features the mid-range Helio G96 SoC. Like the vanilla model, the Redmi Note 11S features a 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED display and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, but it comes with a better 108MP quad-camera setup. For more details about the devices, check out our previous coverage.

The Redmi Note 11 will go on sale in India starting February 11. It will be available in three RAM/storage configurations, with the 4GB+64GB model priced at ₹13,499, the 6GB+64GB model priced at ₹14,499, and the 6GB+128GB model priced at ₹15,999. The Redmi Note 11S will go on sale starting February 21 and it will also be available in three RAM/storage configurations. The base 6GB+64GB model will be available for ₹16,499, while the 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB models will be priced at ₹17,499 and ₹18,499, respectively. Both devices will be available through Xiaomi’s website, Amazon.in, and offline retail stores.

Redmi Smart Band Pro

The new Redmi Smart Band Pro is an affordable fitness tracker that packs a rectangular AMOLED display with Always-On display support, over 110 workout modes (including 3 auto-detected modes and 14 water fitness modes), SpO2 tracking, and more.

The Redmi Smart Band Pro will be available for purchase in India starting February 14. The fitness band is priced at ₹3,999 and it will be available through Xiaomi’s website, Amazon.in, and offline retail stores.

Redmi Smart TV X43

The Redmi Smart TV X43 is the latest addition to Redmi’s affordable Smart TV X Series. As its name suggests, it’s the smallest of the bunch and features a 43-inch 4K HDR panel. It runs Xiaomi’s PatchWall 4 based on Android TV 10.

The TV will be available for ₹28,999 through Xiaomi’s website, Amazon.in, and offline retail stores starting February 16. For more information about the new devices, head over to Xiaomi’s website.