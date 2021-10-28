The new Redmi Note lineup is here with up to 120W fast charging and improved cameras

Xiaomi today officially lifted the covers off the new Redmi Note lineup, consisting of the Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 10 Pro+. The latest phones offer several notable improvements over the last year’s Redmi Note 10 series, featuring updated designs, faster processors, faster charging speeds. The Redmi Note 11 lineup is launching first in China, with the international launch likely coming early next year.

Redmi Note 11 series: Specifications

Specifications Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Redmi Note 11 Pro Redmi Note 11 Dimensions, Weight, and Build NA

204g

Plastic middle frame

Glass back NA

207g

Plastic middle frame

Glass back NA

195g

Plastic body Display 6.67-inch Samsung E2 AMOLED

Full HD+

120Hz screen refresh rate

360Hz touch sampling rate

Centered hole-punch display

HDR10+ support 6.67-inch Samsung E2 AMOLED

Full HD+

120Hz screen refresh rate

360Hz touch sampling rate

Centered hole-punch display

HDR10+ support 6.6-inch LCD

Full HD+

90Hz screen refresh rate

240Hz touch sampling rate SoC MediaTek Dimensity 1200:

Octa-core (Up to 3.0GHz)

Octa-core (Up to 3.0GHz) ARM G77 MC9 GPU

6nm process Mediatek Dimensity 920 Octa-core (up to 2.5GHz

Adreno Mali-G68 GPU

6nm process MediaTek Dimensity 810: Octa-core (up to 2.4GHz)

ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

6nm RAM and Storage 6GB/8GB RAM

128GB/256GB UFS storage 6GB/8GB RAM

128GB/256GB UFS storage 4GB/6GB RAM

128GB UFS storage Rear Camera Primary : 108MP f/1.9 primary

: 108MP f/1.9 primary Secondary : 8MP ultra-wide

: 8MP ultra-wide Tertiary: 2MP macro Primary : 108MP f/1.9 primary

: 108MP f/1.9 primary Secondary : 8MP ultra-wide

: 8MP ultra-wide Tertiary: 2MP macro Primary : 50MP

: 50MP Secondary: 8MP ultra-wide Front Camera 16MP 16MP 16MP Battery 4,500mAh battery

120W fast charging 5,160mAh

67W fast charging 5,000mAh

33W fast charging Connectivity 5G NR

NFC

3.5mm audio jack

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

USB Type C 5G NR

NFC

3.5mm audio jack

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

USB Type C 5G NR

NFC

3.5mm audio jack

Wi-FI AC

Bluetooth 5.x

USB Type C Other features JBL-tuned stereo speakers

Hi-Res Audio

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

IR blaster

X-Axis leaner motor

VC liquid cooling system JBL-tuned stereo speakers

Hi-Res Audio

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

IR blaster

X-Axis leaner motor

VC liquid cooling system Stereo speakers

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

IR blaster

X-Axis leaner motor Software Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

All three phones in the Redmi Note 11 lineup share a similar design but differ wildly in terms of internal hardware. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is the showstopper here, offering up to 120W fast charging, MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, 8GB RAM, up to 256GB of UFS flash storage, and a 108MP primary camera. Xiaomi claims the 120W fast charger can fully charge the phone’s 4,500mAh battery in just 15 minutes. Other notable highlights of the phone include VC liquid cooling system, JBL-tuned stereo speakers, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, X-axis linear vibration motor, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 11 Pro is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 920 SoC and houses a larger 5,160mAh battery. However, it misses out on the 120W fast charging, settling for 67W fast charging. Barring these differences, however, the Redmi Note 11 Pro is pretty much identical to the Note 11 Pro+.

Finally, the Redmi Note 11 is the most affordable option. It features a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, a 50MP primary camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

On the software front, all three phones run Android 11 out of the box with MIUI 12.5 on top.

Pricing & Availability

The Redmi Note 11 series will be available in China at the following prices:

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 6GB + 128GB — CNY 1,899 8GB + 128GB — CNY 2,099 8GB + 256GB — CNY 2,299

Redmi Note 11 Pro 6GB + 128GB — CNY 1,599 8GB + 128GB — CNY 1,899 8GB + 256GB — CNY 2,099

Redmi Note 11 5G 4GB + 128GB — CNY 1,199 6GB + 128GB — CNY 1,299



Xiaomi hasn’t yet revealed when it plans to bring the new lineup to other markets such as India and Europe.