The new Redmi Note lineup is here with up to 120W fast charging and improved cameras
Xiaomi today officially lifted the covers off the new Redmi Note lineup, consisting of the Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 10 Pro+. The latest phones offer several notable improvements over the last year’s Redmi Note 10 series, featuring updated designs, faster processors, faster charging speeds. The Redmi Note 11 lineup is launching first in China, with the international launch likely coming early next year.
Redmi Note 11 series: Specifications
|Specifications
|Redmi Note 11 Pro+
|Redmi Note 11 Pro
|Redmi Note 11
|Dimensions, Weight, and Build
|Display
|SoC
|RAM and Storage
|Rear Camera
|Front Camera
|Battery
|Connectivity
|Other features
|Software
All three phones in the Redmi Note 11 lineup share a similar design but differ wildly in terms of internal hardware. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is the showstopper here, offering up to 120W fast charging, MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, 8GB RAM, up to 256GB of UFS flash storage, and a 108MP primary camera. Xiaomi claims the 120W fast charger can fully charge the phone’s 4,500mAh battery in just 15 minutes. Other notable highlights of the phone include VC liquid cooling system, JBL-tuned stereo speakers, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, X-axis linear vibration motor, and a 3.5mm audio jack.
On the other hand, the Redmi Note 11 Pro is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 920 SoC and houses a larger 5,160mAh battery. However, it misses out on the 120W fast charging, settling for 67W fast charging. Barring these differences, however, the Redmi Note 11 Pro is pretty much identical to the Note 11 Pro+.
Finally, the Redmi Note 11 is the most affordable option. It features a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, a 50MP primary camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.
On the software front, all three phones run Android 11 out of the box with MIUI 12.5 on top.
Pricing & Availability
The Redmi Note 11 series will be available in China at the following prices:
- Redmi Note 11 Pro+
- 6GB + 128GB — CNY 1,899
- 8GB + 128GB — CNY 2,099
- 8GB + 256GB — CNY 2,299
- Redmi Note 11 Pro
- 6GB + 128GB — CNY 1,599
- 8GB + 128GB — CNY 1,899
- 8GB + 256GB — CNY 2,099
- Redmi Note 11 5G
- 4GB + 128GB — CNY 1,199
- 6GB + 128GB — CNY 1,299
Xiaomi hasn’t yet revealed when it plans to bring the new lineup to other markets such as India and Europe.