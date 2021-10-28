The new Redmi Note lineup is here with up to 120W fast charging and improved cameras
Xiaomi today officially lifted the covers off the new Redmi Note lineup, consisting of the Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 10 Pro+. The latest phones offer several notable improvements over the last year’s Redmi Note 10 series, featuring updated designs, faster processors, faster charging speeds. The Redmi Note 11 lineup is launching first in China, with the international launch likely coming early next year.

Redmi Note 11 series: Specifications

SpecificationsRedmi Note 11 Pro+Redmi Note 11 ProRedmi Note 11
Dimensions, Weight, and Build
  • NA
  • 204g
  • Plastic middle frame
  • Glass back
  • NA
  • 207g
  • Plastic middle frame
  • Glass back
  • NA
  • 195g
  • Plastic body
Display
  • 6.67-inch Samsung E2 AMOLED
  • Full HD+
  • 120Hz screen refresh rate
  • 360Hz touch sampling rate
  • Centered hole-punch display
  • HDR10+ support
  • 6.67-inch Samsung E2 AMOLED
  • Full HD+
  • 120Hz screen refresh rate
  • 360Hz touch sampling rate
  • Centered hole-punch display
  • HDR10+ support
  • 6.6-inch LCD
  • Full HD+
  • 90Hz screen refresh rate
  • 240Hz touch sampling rate
SoC
  • MediaTek Dimensity 1200:
    Octa-core (Up to 3.0GHz)
  • ARM G77 MC9 GPU
  • 6nm process
  • Mediatek Dimensity 920
    • Octa-core (up to 2.5GHz
  • Adreno Mali-G68 GPU
  • 6nm process
  • MediaTek Dimensity 810:
    • Octa-core (up to 2.4GHz)
  • ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
  • 6nm
RAM and Storage
  • 6GB/8GB RAM
  • 128GB/256GB UFS storage
  • 6GB/8GB RAM
  • 128GB/256GB UFS storage
  • 4GB/6GB RAM
  • 128GB UFS storage
Rear Camera
  • Primary: 108MP f/1.9 primary
  • Secondary: 8MP ultra-wide
  • Tertiary: 2MP macro
  • Primary: 108MP f/1.9 primary
  • Secondary: 8MP ultra-wide
  • Tertiary: 2MP macro
  • Primary: 50MP
  • Secondary: 8MP ultra-wide
Front Camera
  • 16MP
  • 16MP
  • 16MP
Battery
  • 4,500mAh battery
  • 120W fast charging
  • 5,160mAh
  • 67W fast charging
  • 5,000mAh
  • 33W fast charging
Connectivity 
  • 5G NR
  • NFC
  • 3.5mm audio jack
  • Wi-Fi 6
  • Bluetooth 5.2
  • USB Type C
  • 5G NR
  • NFC
  • 3.5mm audio jack
  • Wi-Fi 6
  • Bluetooth 5.2
  • USB Type C
  • 5G NR
  • NFC
  • 3.5mm audio jack
  • Wi-FI AC
  • Bluetooth 5.x
  • USB Type C
Other features
  • JBL-tuned stereo speakers
  • Hi-Res Audio
  • Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
  • IR blaster
  • X-Axis leaner motor
  • VC liquid cooling system
  • JBL-tuned stereo speakers
  • Hi-Res Audio
  • Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
  • IR blaster
  • X-Axis leaner motor
  • VC liquid cooling system
  • Stereo speakers
  • Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
  • IR blaster
  • X-Axis leaner motor
Software
  • Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
  • Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
  • Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

All three phones in the Redmi Note 11 lineup share a similar design but differ wildly in terms of internal hardware. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is the showstopper here, offering up to 120W fast charging, MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, 8GB RAM, up to 256GB of UFS flash storage, and a 108MP primary camera. Xiaomi claims the 120W fast charger can fully charge the phone’s 4,500mAh battery in just 15 minutes. Other notable highlights of the phone include VC liquid cooling system, JBL-tuned stereo speakers, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, X-axis linear vibration motor, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

 

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 11 Pro is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 920 SoC and houses a larger 5,160mAh battery. However, it misses out on the 120W fast charging, settling for 67W fast charging. Barring these differences, however, the Redmi Note 11 Pro is pretty much identical to the Note 11 Pro+.

Redmi Note 11 5G in a blue colorway

Redmi Note 11 5G

Finally, the Redmi Note 11 is the most affordable option. It features a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, a 50MP primary camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

On the software front, all three phones run Android 11 out of the box with MIUI 12.5 on top.

Pricing & Availability

The Redmi Note 11 series will be available in China at the following prices:

  • Redmi Note 11 Pro+
    • 6GB + 128GB — CNY 1,899
    • 8GB + 128GB — CNY 2,099
    • 8GB + 256GB — CNY 2,299
  • Redmi Note 11 Pro
    • 6GB + 128GB — CNY 1,599
    • 8GB + 128GB — CNY 1,899
    • 8GB + 256GB — CNY 2,099
  • Redmi Note 11 5G
    • 4GB + 128GB — CNY 1,199
    • 6GB + 128GB — CNY 1,299

Xiaomi hasn’t yet revealed when it plans to bring the new lineup to other markets such as India and Europe.

 

 

