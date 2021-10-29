The Redmi Note 11 Pro will likely come to India as the Xiaomi 11i

Just yesterday, Xiaomi took the wraps off the latest iteration on the Redmi Note 11 series in China, giving us the Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+. The Redmi Note series is one of the most successful branding efforts from the company, with many millions of devices sold each year across the globe. So it comes as no surprise that Xiaomi will want to bring the device to more market. But as we have learned from new information, the newly launched Redmi Note 11 Pro will don the rebranded avatar of Xiaomi 11i when it launches in India.

Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge

According to XDA Senior Member kacskrz, strings within MIUI ROMs suggests that Xiaomi will be rebranding the recently launched devices in China into a different avatar for India. The Chinese Redmi Note 11 Pro (device codename: pisarro) and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ (pisarropro) will likely be making their way to India, but will take on the name “Xiaomi 11i” (pisarroin) and “Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge” (pisarroproin) respectively.

The rebrand is not intended for the global market so far, so the phones are likely to retain their Redmi Note branding intact. So there may not be a Xiaomi 11T Lite based off this phone, as we had seen with the Mi 10T Lite for Europe.

If you have been following Xiaomi’s releases, you’d notice that the devices are being positioned as the successor to the Xiaomi Mi 10i, which was launched in early January this year. The Mi 10i itself was a rebrand from the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G in China, so the successor being a rebrand is no surprise. And as the company had decided a few months ago, newer Xiaomi devices will be ditching the “Mi” branding, so the Xiaomi 11i name makes sense. The HyperCharge branding also makes sense considering the fact that the Chinese Redmi Note 11 Pro+ comes with 120W super-fast charging, while the Pro has “only” 67W fast charging.

Will the base Redmi Note 11 come to India?

Xiaomi launched three phones yesterday, and the base Redmi Note 11 shares a few cues with the other two phones, but it also has its own identity. The device is codenamed “evergo”, and yes, there is an “evergoin” too, indicating that this device will also be coming to India. It remains to be seen what branding Xiaomi India adopts for this particular device.

There’s no official information from Xiaomi on global releases for any of these devices. But we reckon we wouldn’t have to wait long before we get to hear something. The Mi 10i launched in January 2021, so we expect to see a December 2021 or January 2022 launch for this.