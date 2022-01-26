Redmi Note 11 series launches internationally with four phones, starting as low as $159

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi launched the latest iteration of its popular Redmi Note lineup in China last year. The new Redmi Note 11 series included three devices — the vanilla Redmi Note 11, the Redmi Note 11 Pro, and the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus. A month after the launch, Xiaomi debuted the Redmi Note 11 series in the Indian market. However, the company only launched the base variant in the region and, that too, under a different name. In keeping with this annoying rebranding trend, Xiaomi then launched the Chinese Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus in India as the Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge. And now, the company has launched four slightly different devices in other international markets under the Redmi Note 11 banner.

The Redmi Note 11 series launched globally today includes four devices — the vanilla Redmi Note 11, the Redmi Note 11S, the Redmi Note 11 Pro, and the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G. While the global variants feature the same design as the Chinese Redmi Note 11 models, they feature different hardware. Check out the tablet below for a quick rundown of the specifications.

Redmi Note 11 series (Global): Specifications

Specification Redmi Note 11 Redmi Note 11S Redmi Note 11 Pro Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Build IP53 splash-proof

Corning Gorilla Glass 3 front IP53 splash-proof

Corning Gorilla Glass 3 front IP53 splash-proof

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 front IP53 splash-proof

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 front Dimensions & Weight 159.867 x 73.87 x 8.09mm

179g 159.867 x 73.87 x 8.09mm

179g 164.19 x 76.1 x 8.12mm

202g 164.19 x 76.1 x 8.12mm

202g Display 6.43-inch FHD+

2400 x 1080

90Hz refresh rate

180Hz touch sampling rate

DCI-P3 wide color gamut

1000nits peak brightness 6.43-inch FHD+

2400 x 1080

90Hz refresh rate

180Hz touch sampling rate

DCI-P3 wide color gamut

1000nits peak brightness 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED

2400 x 1080

120Hz refresh rate

360Hz touch sampling rate

DCI-P3 wide color gamut

1200nits peak brightness 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED

2400 x 1080

120Hz refresh rate

360Hz touch sampling rate

DCI-P3 wide color gamut

1200nits peak brightness SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 680

Adreno 610 GPU MediaTek Helio G96

ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU MediaTek Helio G96

ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

Adreno 619 GPU RAM & Storage 4GB LPDDR4x + 64GB UFS 2.2

4GB + 128GB

6GB + 128GB 6GB LPDDR4x + 64GB UFS 2.2

6GB + 128GB

8GB + 128GB 6GB LPDDR4x + 64GB UFS 2.2

6GB + 128GB

8GB + 128GB 6GB LPDDR4x + 64GB UFS 2.2

6GB + 128GB

8GB + 128GB Battery & Charging 5,000mAh

33W fast charging support

33W charger included 5,000mAh

33W fast charging support

33W charger included 5,000mAh

67W fast charging support

67W charger included 5,000mAh

67W fast charging support

67W charger included Security Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary: 50MP f/1.8

Ultra-wide: 8MP f/2.2, 118° FoV

Macro: 2MP f/2.4

Depth: 2MP f/2.4 Primary: 108MP Samsung HM2 f/1.9

Ultra-wide: 8MP f/2.2, 118° FoV

Macro: 2MP f/2.4

Depth: 2MP f/2.4 Primary: 108MP Samsung HM2 f/1.9

Ultra-wide: 8MP f/2.2, 118° FoV

Macro: 2MP f/2.4

Depth: 2MP f/2.4 Primary: 108MP Samsung HM2 f/1.9

Ultra-wide: 8MP f/2.2, 118° FoV

Macro: 2MP f/2.4

Depth: 2MP f/2.4 Front Camera(s) 13MP f/2.4 16MP f/2.4 16MP f/2.4 16MP f/2.4 Port(s) USB Type-C

3.5mm headphone jack USB Type-C

3.5mm headphone jack USB Type-C

3.5mm headphone jack USB Type-C

3.5mm headphone jack Audio Dual speakers Dual speakers Dual speakers Dual speakers Connectivity Dual SIM + dedicated microSD card slot 4G LTE

802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5.0 Dual SIM + dedicated microSD card slot 4G LTE

802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5.0 Dual SIM + hybrid microSD card slot 4G LTE

802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5.1 Dual SIM + hybrid microSD card slot 4G LTE 5G

802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5.1 Software MIUI 13 based on Android 11 MIUI 13 based on Android 11 MIUI 13 based on Android 11 MIUI 13 based on Android 11 Other Features NFC (limited regional availability)

Z-axis linear motor

IR blaster NFC (limited regional availability)

Z-axis linear motor

IR blaster NFC

Z-axis linear motor

IR blaster NFC

Z-axis linear motor

IR blaster

Redmi Note 11 & Redmi Note 11S

The global variant of the Redmi Note 11 and the new Redmi Note 11S are essentially the same device with a few minor differences. The regular model features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 chip, a 50MP primary camera, and a 13MP selfie shooter, while the Redmi Note 11S packs MediaTek’s Helio G96 SoC, a 108MP primary camera, and a 16MP selfie shooter. Other than that, the devices are identical. They both feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ display with a peak refresh rate of 90Hz, a touch sampling rate of 180Hz, and 1000nits of peak brightness.

The Redmi Note 11 and Note 11S come with a 5,000mAh battery that offers support for 33W wired fast charging with the included charging brick. Both phones feature a dual SIM slot and a dedicated microSD card slot for expansion, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, 4G LTE capabilities, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0. Both models feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a Z-axis linear vibration motor, an IR blaster, and NFC.

The two devices come in three RAM/storage options, with the vanilla model featuring up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage and the Note 11S packing up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The devices also sport dual speakers, 2MP macro cameras, and 2MP depth sensors. On the software front, both models run MIUI 13 based on Android 11.

As mentioned earlier, the global Redmi Note 11 isn’t the same device that Xiaomi launched in China last year. The Chinese variant packs a larger 6.6-inch FHD+ 90Hz LCD panel, a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 16MP selfie shooter, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. For more information about the Chinese variant, check out our previous coverage.

Redmi Note 11 Pro & Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Although Xiaomi only launched one variant of the Redmi Note 11 Pro in China, the company has launched two slightly different models in global markets. The global Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G feature the same 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED displays as the Chinese Redmi Note 11 Pro. The display offers a peak refresh rate of 120Hz, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 1200nits of peak brightness.

While the two models feature the same display, design, and form factor, they pack different SoCs. The global Redmi Note 11 Pro includes the MediaTek Helio G96 chip, while the 5G variant comes with the Snapdragon 695. The SoCs on both devices are paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Both phones pack 5,000mAh batteries with 67W fast charging support, side-mounted fingerprint scanners, and dual speakers.

In the camera department, the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Pro 5G sport 108MP primary cameras, 8MP ultra-wide cameras, 2MP macro cameras, and 2MP depth sensors. Over on the front, both models sport a 16MP selfie shooter. Both phones also feature dual hybrid SIM trays, Bluetooth 5.1, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi, NFC, Z-axis linear vibration motors, and IR blasters. As with the non-Pro variants, the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro 5G run MIUI 13 based on Android 11.

In comparison, the Chinese variant of the Redmi Note 11 Pro packs a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chip, a 5,160mAh battery, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, and no depth sensor. For more information about the Chinese variant, check out our previous coverage.

Pricing & Availability

The Redmi Note 11 lineup launched internationally will go on sale starting February 16th at 12am PST (US west coast time). For the first 48 hours, users can get early bird discounts on some models if they purchase on AliExpress. Check out the table below for the complete pricing details: