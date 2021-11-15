Redmi Note 11 5G set to debut in India as Redmi Note 11T 5G on November 30

Last month, Xiaomi unveiled the brand new Redmi Note lineup in China, featuring the Redmi Note 11 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+. While Xiaomi didn’t share any details about the subsequent international launch of the new lineup, the company has now confirmed that it’s bringing at least one model to the Indian market.

In a tweet earlier today, Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain confirmed that the company would be launching the Redmi Note 11T 5G in India later this month. The launch will take place on November 30.

While the tweet didn’t go into more detail, prolific tipster Ishan Agarwal reports that the phone will be a rebranded version of the Chinese Redmi Note 11 5G. If that’s indeed the case, we can expect the phone to feature a 6.6-inch full HD+ 90Hz display, a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, a 50MP primary camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It will also offer dual stereo speakers, 5G support, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, an X-Axis leaner motor, and Android 11 with MIUI 12.5. As per Ishan and 91Mobiles, the phone will be available in three configurations: 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and three colors: Matte Black, Stardust White, and Aquamarine Blue.

It’s worth noting that Xiaomi sub-brand POCO recently launched the same phone under the alias of the POCO M4 Pro 5G in Europe.

The Redmi Note 11T 5G will succeed the Redmi Note 10T 5G that launched in India in July. It featured a 6.6-inch 90Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, triple cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

While not a substantial upgrade over its predecessor, the Redmi Note 11T 5G does pack a more vibrant screen (DCI-P3 wide gamut support), a faster SoC, a better primary camera, and faster charging.