Xiaomi debuts the Redmi Note 11 series in India with the Redmi Note 11T 5G

The Redmi Note series of devices are extremely popular in India. Every year, Xiaomi provides a package that has solid specifications at a competitive price — a mantra that has worked wonders in a price-sensitive market like India. Earlier this year, the Redmi Note 10 series made headlines by launching with up to a 120Hz AMOLED display and a 108MP camera on the Pro Max variant. It even featured on our best phones to buy in India list for the overall value offered. Now, Xiaomi is following it up with the Redmi Note 11 series and it’s beginning with the Redmi Note 11T 5G in India.

The Redmi Note 11 series has already been launched in China. We’re expecting all the devices in the series to make their way to India gradually. But for now, Xiaomi is only launching the Redmi Note 11T 5G, which was launched globally as the POCO M4 Pro 5G. As the name clearly suggests, the Redmi Note 11T is a 5G-enabled smartphone making it the first 5G phone in the Redmi Note series in India. This is more like a successor to the POCO M3 Pro than a Redmi Note 11 series device since there are a few compromises to accommodate 5G while keeping the price low.

Redmi Note 11T 5G: Specifications

Specification Redmi Note 11T 5G Build Polycarbonate frame + back Dimensions & Weight 163.6 x 75.8 x 8.8 mm

195g Display 6.6-inch IPS LCD

90Hz refresh rate

450 nits peak brightness

1080 x 2400 resolution

20:9 aspect ratio

Gorilla Glass 3 protection SoC MediaTek Dimensity 810 2 x 2.4GHz Cortex-A76 6 x 2.0GHz Cortex-A55

6nm

Mali G-57 MC2 GPU RAM & Storage 6/8GB RAM

64/128GB internal storage

Micro SD card slot Battery & Charging 5,000mAh battery

33W fast-charging Security Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary: 50MP, f/1.8, PDAF

Ultra-wide: 8MP, f/2.2 Front Camera(s) 16MP, f/2.5 Port(s) USB-C

IR Blaster Audio 3.5mm audio jack

Stereo speakers Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

Bluetooth 5.1

5G

Dual-SIM

GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS Software MIUI 12.5

Android 11 Other Features IP53 rating

Pre-installed screen protector

Case in the box

Unlike the devices in the Redmi Note 10 series, the Redmi Note 11T 5G has an IPS LCD display. While LCD displays aren’t really inferior, they are a minor step-down from the gorgeous AMOLED panels found on the Redmi Note 10 Pro. Then again, this phone is mainly for those looking for a 5G phone on a budget, so Redmi had to cut some corners. It is a 90Hz panel, though, so scrolling and navigating through the UI is going to be smooth.

In terms of internal hardware, you get a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset which is quite powerful. Of course, it’s a 5G-enabled SoC. But since there has been no development regarding 5G networks in India so it probably still doesn’t make a lot of sense to prioritize 5G while buying a phone in the country. Especially at this price range. 4G phones offering better specifications for the same price make more sense right now given that 5G is still a long time away from becoming mainstream in the country.

Xiaomi has surprisingly opted to put just two cameras on the Redmi Note 11T 5G. There’s a 50MP primary sensor accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide. Generally, we see two other cameras being added onto phones in this segment, plainly for a marketing advantage. Thankfully, the two 2MP sensors for depth and monochrome shots have been dropped for good. The front houses a 16MP selfie shooter inside the hole-punch cutout.

A 5,000mAh battery is what runs the show with support for 33W fast-charging via the USB-C port. There’s also a headphone jack and an IR blaster in typical Redmi fashion. MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 is what you get out of the box in terms of software.

Pricing and Availability

The Redmi Note 11T will go on sale from 7 December in India on both Amazon as well as Mi.com. The phone will be sold in three variants — 6+64GB for ₹16,999, 6GB+128GB for ₹17,999 and 8+128GB for ₹19,999. We’re expecting Xiaomi to launch other phones in the Redmi Note 11 series in India sometime soon, so stay tuned for those if you’re in the market to buy a good mid-range smartphone!