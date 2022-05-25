The Chinese Redmi Note 11T Pro series will come to India as the Redmi K50i series

Yesterday, Xiaomi unveiled two new smartphones in China: the Redmi Note 11T Pro and Redmi Note 11T Pro Plus. While the company hasn’t confirmed a subsequent international launch for the new lineup, it seems that both new phones will arrive in global markets under different branding.

According to prolific Xiaomi tipster Kacper Skrzypek (kacskrz on the XDA forums), the Redmi Note 11T Pro, codename xaga, is set to arrive in India as the Redmi K50i. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 11T Pro Plus, codename xagapro, will launch as the Redmi K50i Pro. Both phones will be identical to the Redmi Note 11T series in terms of hardware, but some minor cosmetic changes are to be expected. The rebranding decision makes sense when you consider that Xiaomi already sells the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus in India. If Xiaomi were to introduce the phones under the Note 11T branding, it would only add to the buyer confusion.

xaga

Redmi Note 11T Pro

POCO X4 GT

xagapro

Redmi Note 11T Pro+

POCO X4 GT Pro – 108 Mpx camera

xagain

Redmi K50i

xagainpro

Redmi K50i Pro – 108 Mpx camera — Kacper Skrzypek 🇵🇱 (@kacskrz) May 24, 2022

Kacskrz also mentions that the same phones will launch internationally as the POCO X4 GT and POCO X4 GT Pro.

It’s worth taking a look at the Redmi Note 11T lineup since the Redmi K50i will most likely have the same internals. Starting with the Redmi Note 11 Pro, it packs a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD with a 144Hz refresh rate. It’s powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100 chipset and features a triple camera setup on the back, headlined by a 64MP primary shooter. It packs a large 5,080mAh battery with 67W fast charging support and runs MIUI 13 out of the box.

The Redmi Note 11T Pro Plus has the same display and chipset as the standard model but differs in the camera and battery departments. It packs a 108MP primary camera and a smaller 4,400mAh battery. Both phones will go on sale across China starting May 31.