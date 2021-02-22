Redmi Note 8, Xiaomi Mi Note 10, and Mi 10T Lite get Android 11-based MIUI 12 updates in some regions

Xiaomi kicked off its Android 11 update rollout with the Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, and the Redmi K30 Pro in September last year. The company has since rolled out MIUI 12-flavored Android 11 for a couple of devices, including the Mi 10 Lite, Mi Note 10 Lite, Redmi Note 9 Pro/Redmi Note 9S, and more. Continuing the update flow, the Chinese OEM is now rolling out Android 11 via MIUI 12’s stable channel for the Mi 10T Lite, Mi Note 10, and the Redmi Note 8 in select regions.

Out of the aforementioned devices, the Mi 10T Lite has three unique regions-specific variants. The device is sold as the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G in China and the Mi 10i in India, albeit the Android 11 update is available only for the global variant at this moment. On the contrary, the Chinese variant of the Mi Note 10 (AKA the Mi CC9 Pro) is no stranger to Android 11, but its international counterpart has so far lagged behind. The wait is finally over, as the update is now live for the European model.

The Redmi Note 8, on the other hand, has received the Android 11 update in China. For reference, the mid-ranger debuted with Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top and subsequently received Android 10, which means this is the second major Android OS update for the phone. As such, there’s no guarantee it will get further major software updates.

In case you wish to try out MIUI 12 based on Android 11 on one of these devices, you can download the appropriate update package from the index below and install it on your device. However, before you go ahead and start downloading, do note that you may need to use a custom recovery like TWRP in order to flash the build. Xiaomi still treats these updates as “stable beta”, which is why an authorized Mi Account might be required to sideload. Once the company considers them to be stable enough, they are going to flip a server-side switch that will eventually remove the need for such authorization before flashing.

Thanks to XDA Recognized Developer yshalsager for providing the download links!