The new RedmiBook series packs Intel’s 11th-Gen Tiger Lake processors in a thin-and-light chassis

After entering the TV market in India earlier this year in March, Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has now expanded into the laptop category. Today, the company launched two new thin-and-light notebooks in the region — the RedmiBook Pro and the RedmiBook e-Learning Edition. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Redmi laptops.

RedmiBook Pro

The RedmiBook Pro is the more premium of the two laptops in the RedmiBook series. It features a sleek design with a 15.6″ display with an 81.8% screen-to-body ratio, Intel’s 11th-Gen TigerLake Core i5-11300H processor with Iris Xe graphics, 8GB DDR4 RAM clocked at 3200MHz, a 512GB NVMe SSD, and a 46WHr battery. The laptop features a thin-and-light design, measuring just 19.9mm thin and weighing 1.8kg. The laptop has a brushed metallic body finish and comes in a Charcoal Gray colorway.

The RedmiBook Pro comes with a large 100cm2 trackpad that supports Windows Precision Drivers, a membrane keyboard with 1.5mm key travel, a 720p webcam, and two 2W stereo speakers. In terms of I/O, the RedmiBook Pro packs two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, one USB 2.0 Type-A port, an SD card reader, an HDMI out port, a Gigabit Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack. Other connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0.The laptop runs Windows 10 Home out of the box with MS Office Home and Student Edition 2019.

RedmiBook e-Learning Edition

The RedmiBook Pro e-Learning Edition features the same design as the Pro model, but it’s a bit less powerful. The laptop features the same 1080p 15.6-inch display, Intel’s 11th Gen TigerLake Core i3-1115G4 processor, 8GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 3200MHz, and a 256GB SATA SSD on the base variant. The higher-end variant features a 512GB NVMe SSD instead.

The e-Learning Edition features the same keyboard and trackpad as the Pro model, the same 720p webcam, and two 2W speakers. It also features the same I/O port selection.Other connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0. The laptop also runs Windows 10 Home out of the box with MS Office and Student Edition 2019.

Pricing & Availability

The RedmiBook Pro will go on sale in India starting 6th August on Xiaomi’s website, Mi Home Stores, and Flipkart. It’s priced at ₹49,990. The e-Learning Edition will also go on sale on the same date through the same channels. It’s priced at ₹41,999 for the 256GB SATA SSD variant and ₹44,999 for the 512GB NVMe SSD variant.