Redmi TV X50, X55, and X65 debut in India with 4K, Dolby Vision, and Android TV 10

Xiaomi has been selling smart TVs in India since early 2018. Applying the same philosophy of good products with accessible pricing, the brand has nabbed the largest share of the Indian smart TV market. Xiaomi’s spin-off brand Redmi entered the smart TV segment in 2019 with the launch of a 70-inch LED model in China. Now, Redmi is launching three new TVs which are made in India specifically for the Indian market. These Redmi TV variants come in 50″, 55″, and 65″ sizes with 4K displays, bringing features like Dolby Vision to the price-conscious consumers.

With the recently announced Mi QLED TV, Xiaomi aims to move higher in the price category. Redmi aims to fill up that gap with the new Redmi TVs. As mentioned above, you get options between the three screen sizes, all of which sport 4K resolution. The display also supports HDR standards such as HDR10+, HLG, and Dolby Vision. The display panels have a refresh rate of 60Hz and support 92% of the DCI-P3 color gamut along with a custom Vivid Picture engine for saturated colors.

In addition, the new Redmi TV models come with Xiaomi’s Reality Flow technology, which is commonly known as MEMC. It is used to interpolate frames into low-frame rate content such as movies or TV shows and increases the output frame rate to 60fps for a smoother output.

When it comes to audio output, the Redmi TV lineup features dual 15W speakers, with a total audio output of 30W. The lineup supports DTS Virtual X, and Dolby Audio only in the e-ARC passthrough if you connect a soundbar or home theatre system to the TVs.

The Redmi TV runs on the same MediaTek MT9611 quad-core chip that powers the Mi QLED TV. All of the models feature 2GB RAM as standard and come with 16GB of onboard storage. The TVs feature HMDI 2.1 ports with e-ARC support.

In terms of software, the Redmi TV runs Xiaomi’s custom PatchWall interface alongside the Android TV interface based on Android 10. Besides the standard Xiaomi smart TV software features, the Redmi TVs are the first smart TVs from Xiaomi to feature the mi Home app to control other Xiaomi IoT ecosystem devices such as the Air Purifiers or the Robot Vacuum cleaner. The app comes pre-installed on the TVs and will be available on other Xiaomi TVs via a server-side update later.

Lastly, the remote controller you get with the Redmi TV comes with dedicated buttons to launch Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Redmi says the TVs support all Dolby Vision content on Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime, and Netflix.

Redmi TV (India) X50, X55, and X65 4K Price & Availability

The Redmi TV series will be available in India for the following prices:

X65 – ₹57,999

X55 – ₹38,999

X50 – ₹32,999

The Redmi TVs will be available starting March 26th via a flash sale at 12 PM on Mi.com and Amazon India. Buyers can also purchase the TVs in India at the Mi Home offline stores.

Early buyers will also be able to avail an instant discount of ₹2,000 using ICICI Debit and Credit Cards on Amazon India.

Redmi TV (India) X50, X55, and X65 4K Specifications