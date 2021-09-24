Get a certified refurbished pair of Sony WF-1000XM3 earphones for just $65

Are you in the market for a new pair of earphones? Sony’s WF1000XM3 earphones are some of the best that you can get, though they’re typically pretty pricey. If you act fast though, you can get a certified refurbished pair of the WF1000XM3 for just $65 on eBay, right down from their initial launch price of $249.99. There’s no shortage of options when it comes to true wireless earbuds. Everyone has heard of Apple’s AirPods, and that’s likely the first thing that comes to mind when people think of wireless earbuds. However, Sony is widely seen as one of the best brands at making audio products.

Sony WF-1000XM3 Sony's WF-1000XM3 are still among the best true wireless earbuds you can buy today, and they now cost a significant amount less than half their successor. See at eBay

Sony launched the WF-1000XM3 in the middle of 2019, bringing Sony’s signature high-end audio experience to true wireless earbuds. With best-in-class noise canceling and stellar sound quality backed by a lot of proprietary Sony tech, the WF-1000XM3 are easy to recommend to anyone, though admittedly they’re pretty expensive compared to most wireless earphones. Although, at $65, that makes them a good bit cheaper than most flagship earphones released today such as the OnePlus Buds Pro and Huawei FreeBuds Pro, and much cheaper than their successor.

Of course, these are refurbished, so you don’t get the same warranty as you would buying them new, even if they are certified Sony refurbished. Your return period lasts for 30 days, and any problems that arise after that will have to be dealt with on your own. Still, if you want a pair of flagship earphones, it might just be worth the plunge. There’s a limited quantity left, and the seller reports that more than 92% of its stock is sold. These earphones are sold by eBay seller “secondipity” which has 98.6% seller feedback. Because of the limited nature of this deal, you might want to act fast on this one.