Like many internet users, I was content to protect my home network behind whatever passed for a firewall on my router, and the software firewalls and antivirus solutions on my individual devices. I've used an encrypted password manager for years. I'm good at not going to sketchy sites and clicking on links, and I thought I was doing a fairly good job at being safe online. But I've been exploring hardware firewalls lately, and they've shown me that my previous efforts weren't enough.

The firewall solutions I was using before only protected two points on my network, where data enters and leaves my home, and the barrier between my computer and the rest of the network. Those are still part of a good security setup, but they did nothing to stop any threats navigating inside the network. They were also the old style of firewall with rules only, and didn't offer any of the advanced security features of a modern hardware firewall. Now I've got one running on my network with all traffic passing through it, and not only is my network more secure, it's performing better as I've managed to block a ton of unnecessary traffic.

5 Better control over network traffic

I can ensure my network traffic is mine, trusted, and going to the right places