For as long as I can remember, Linux has been considered the golden goose for tech enthusiasts. Back in my university days, I started to toy around with Ubuntu, but I never dedicated as much time to it as I could have. I decided to give it another go recently, lured by the promises of an open-source operating system that required minimal system resources. And while I tried to love Linux, I just couldn't bring myself to use it as my daily driver for several reasons.

Linux isn't for gamers

Compatibility? What compatibility?

Let me say one thing right off the bat: gaming on Linux has improved in leaps and bounds from the early days. That said, it's still not the best option for it, and getting specific games to run the way they're intended to can feel like completing an arcane summoning ritual. The best way to do it is through Proton, and a lot of Windows games will run on that without too much difficulty. But the problems that do crop up aren't so easily fixed, and often aren't worth the effort.

Take many online multiplayer games with anti-cheat engines. Apex Legends, in particular, comes to mind. It stopped support for Linux (and Steam Deck, ironically enough) around five months ago. Technically, the game can still run, and its anti-cheat engine does work on many Linux distros, but the developers don't want to put the effort into keeping everything running smoothly.

Essentially, while Linux can be a suitable option for gaming, it requires significantly more effort than simply installing the game on an already-compatible operating system and proceeding from there. I found myself too tired of fiddling with settings to even enjoy a game after all was said and done.

It's a tough learning curve

Drivers is a triggering word

Source: Malwarepad/YouTube

I consider myself to be well above average in terms of handling anything related to technology, but Linux pushed my limits. It sometimes felt like kernel updates brought more harm than good, especially when they resulted in broken drivers that could only be repaired by recompiling them. NVIDIA is perhaps the worst culprit here; I had to fix its drivers several times, especially when trying to convince Linux to use the full amount of power my system is capable of.

On that same front, some of my external accessories took a lot of finagling to make work. I have a lot of random bits of tech, some of which use proprietary drivers only intended to work on Windows. In a couple of instances, nothing I did made them work. They simply weren't compatible.

Linux is only "free" to an extent

The cost is your time