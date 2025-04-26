I've been in the 3D printing hobby for a long time. Back then, you had a choice between industrial machines that cost more than your car or hacked-together machines built by hobbyists from assorted parts. MakerBot was making open-source printers housed in wood, which were more approachable as kits, and then the singularity hit. Josef Prusa iterated on several different designs, and the Prusa i3 was born. Built to open-source ideals, it was quickly copied by plenty of other companies, and the era of cheap 3D printing kits began.

When you could pick up a copied design for a hundred bucks or so, why would you go for the more expensive kit? At the time, the hobby was still very much starting, and buying a cheap kit and struggling through assembly, troubleshooting, bed leveling, and everything else before getting to do your first print was a rite of passage for many. I cut my teeth on a couple of i3 clones, before getting access to a more complete but still cheap Monoprice 3D printer, and the improvement to every aspect was astonishing.

Nowadays, I've got a couple of Bambu Labs and an FLSUN delta-style printer, and I won't go back to cheap kit DIY printers ever again. You might call this a hot take, but I don't think the cheap kits do anyone any favors, and I will always tell someone interested in 3D printing that it's worth the investment in a properly put-together unit. The only thing cheap about those kits is the initial purchase price, and you'll soon see how quickly the true cost mounts up.

Related Creality K2 Plus Combo review: Multi-material 3D printing on a larger scale For those curious about whether this 3D printer is worth the price tag, we've put it through its paces