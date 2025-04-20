Even the most seasoned PC builder started from scratch once, and at one point, there were no easy-to-follow PC building tutorials or YouTube videos to help. Enthusiasts had plenty of forums to get involved in, although navigating them as a new builder wasn't always easy. My first PC, as such, wasn't even a PC; it was an Apple IIc, in the days before PC components and their connectors were standardized. Handy tools like PCPartPicker for checking compatibility and pricing didn't come until much later, and I mostly stuck to pre-built PCs through the start of my computing journey or laptops for portability.

Not long after moving to the U.S., I decided I wanted a gaming PC and worked out a budget to build one. And there started the problems, with a string of issues and hardware failures from the start. I learned a ton, though, and I'm pretty sure I wouldn't be here writing this without that experience under my belt. ​​

I knew enough to get a modular PSU with enough wattage. I knew I wanted the flagship Intel i7-4790K because this was going to be a gaming rig, and I knew just enough about the other components to get me into trouble. Even a decade later, some of those decisions pop into my mind whenever I put another build together, making me wiser (but only a little bit).

Related 6 tools every PC builder should have in their toolkit While you may be able to manage without some of these tools when building a PC, they will definitely come in handy

7 Buying an odd size AIO cooler

280mm radiators are difficult to fit into cases and get in the way

One thing I knew I wanted for my gaming PC was an AIO water cooler. At the time, the best gaming CPU was the Intel Core i7-4790K from Chipzilla at the height of its power. It ran fairly hot anyway, but I also wanted to try my hand at overclocking, so I didn't think an air cooler would keep up. That turned out to be one misconception as well, but the bigger one was picking an AIO cooler with a 280mm radiator.

I'd heard that larger 140mm fans cool better at lower speeds and have a nicer noise profile, both of which matter to me. So I picked a Corsair 280mm AIO, but when I went to mount it on the motherboard, it didn't reach the CPU properly. I remember the motherboard I picked was thinner than most at the time, so that might have caused it, but that was one strike. Then it didn't fit in my case easily, because the 140mm width made it so it only fit in one place without it hitting the RAM modules or the heatsink on the motherboard.

Not to be deterred, I bought another 280mm AIO, this time from Swiftech, because I liked the look with a transparent window to see the coolant and the promise of expandability if I wanted to extend liquid cooling to my GPU. That leaked from the window I loved so much, and I eventually got upgraded to the newer version after many rounds of RMA.

The point is that cooling performance doesn't mean anything if the cooler doesn't fit on your motherboard or in your case. Also, stick to well-reviewed units from known manufacturers because you might need to RMA, and you'll be glad of the customer support. I also learned that having a spare cooler on hand is an essential part of PC building.