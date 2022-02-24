After the Pro, the regular Google Pixel 7 leaks, retaining familiarity

Hot on the heels of the Pixel 7 Pro leak, the vanilla Pixel 7 has now also leaked. Leaked renders give us our first look at the design of what will be the direct successor to the Pixel 6.

CAD renders of the Pixel 7 come courtesy of OnLeaks, which has a solid track record when it comes to smartphone leaks. As we saw with the Pixel 7 Pro leak yesterday, the design of the vanilla Pixel 7 is quite similar to the last year’s Pixel 6. However, a closer looks reveal there are a few key changes. Most notably, the black camera bar now extends to the middle frame, giving the phone a more seamless look.

Over on the front, the Pixel 7 sports a flat display with a centered hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. Antenna lines are visible on all four corners. On the back, the phone sports a dual-camera setup alongside an LED flash module. The screen size is said to be between 6.2-inch and 6.4-inch.

The left side holds the SIM tray while the volume and power keys are located on the right frame. Meanwhile, the bottom edge houses the USB Type C port and the speaker grille. The phone reportedly measures 155.6mm x 73.1mm x 8.7mm (11.44 mm when including rear camera bump). For reference, the Pixel 6 measures 158.6mm x 74.8mm x 8.9mm.

Overall though, the phone looks distinguishable from last year’s model. Note that we’re still months away from the official release of the Pixel 7 series and it’s quite possible Google could make some major changes to the Pixel 7’s design in the months leading up to its actual launch

Source: CARHP