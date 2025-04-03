Summary Semiconductors are excluded from new tariffs for now, protecting PC hardware prices.

Expect tariffs on other PC hardware materials like aluminum to increase prices.

Finished products from countries like Vietnam may see price hikes due to tariffs.

One minute after the stock market closed on Wednesday, President Trump introduced sweeping tariffs on nearly all major U.S. trade partners. The new tariffs include 34% on China, 46% on Vietnam, and, most worrying for the PC market, 32% on Taiwan, where the majority of semiconductor manufacturing happens. However, according to a Reuters correspondent (via Tom's Hardware), semiconductors are part of a small list of exclusions. Tariffs reportedly won't apply to semiconductors manufactured in Europe, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and even China, which is a bright spot in a bad situation for PC hardware prices.

Semiconductors are being spared for now, but the future is uncertain

Other tariffs still apply to PC hardware