Microsoft is kicking off the week with a big treat for Windows Insiders. Just released is a new Release Preview Channel build for those running Windows 11 22H2. This build is one of the biggest yet, porting over many of the features that have long been in testing in the other channels of the Windows Insider program.

Counting all the new features mentioned in this week's changelog, there are a whopping 13 new things that you'll be able to play with. The more notable ones include a new Windows Studio effects button in the quick settings, an improved search box, energy recommendations, and rounded focus icons in the system tray. We also can't forget the collapsed and touch-optimized taskbar that should show up when you switch a device to tablet mode after installing this build. You can see the full list below detailing all these changes.

New! This update provided access Windows Studio effects directly from quick settings on the taskbar for devices that had a supported neural processing unit (NPU). This made it quick and easy to turn on and configure camera effects. Those effects included Background blur, Eye contact, Automatic framing, and Audio effects (Voice focus). You can still access these effects in the Settings pages.

For devices that were joined to Azure Active Directory (AAD), this update provided AI-powered recommended content on your Start menu. On the Start menu, you found content to help you to prepare for meetings, quickly access files you were collaborating on, and more. New! We added the new Tamil Anjal keyboard for the Tamil language. To add it, make sure Tamil (Singapore), Tamil (Malaysia), Tamil (Sri Lanka), or Tamil (India) appears in Settings > Time & Language > Language & Region. Select the ellipses (…) next to the language. Select Language Options. Add Tamil Anjal (QWERTY) to the list of keyboards.

Other than these simple changes, this build also fixes several issues with timezone issues, IR mode in Edge, compatibility issues with printers, and the Out-of-Box-Experience. There are also a few reliability fixes and performance tweaks. Check it out below.

We fixed an issue that affected the Color filters setting. When you selected Inverted, the system set it to Grayscale instead.

We improved the reliability of Windows after you installed an update.

We supported the United Mexican States’ daylight-saving time change order for 2023.

We fixed a date information issue. It affected the format of dates sent between Windows and some versions of the Heimdal Kerberos library. We fixed an issue that affected IE mode. The text on the status bar was not always visible.

We fixed compatibility issues that affected some printers. Those printers used Windows Graphical Device Interface (GDI) printer drivers. Those drivers did not completely adhere to GDI specifications.

We fixed an issue that affected the software keyboard. It did not appear in the Out-of-Box Experience (OOBE) after a Push-button reset (factory reset). This type of reset required an external keyboard to be attached to provide credentials.

We fixed an issue that displayed a blue screen during video playback. This occurred after you set high dynamic range (HDR) on your display.

We fixed an issue that might have affected the touch keyboard and the PIN entry keyboard. You might not have been able to use them to enter text when you signed in to your device. We fixed an issue that affected AppV. It stopped file names from having the correct letter case (uppercase or lowercase).

We fixed an issue that affected Microsoft Edge. The issue removed conflicting policies for Microsoft Edge. This occurred when you set the MDMWinsOverGPFlag in a Microsoft Intune tenant and Intune detected a policy conflict.

in a Microsoft Intune tenant and Intune detected a policy conflict. We fixed an issue that affected provisioning packages. They failed to apply in certain circumstances when elevation was required.

We fixed an issue that affected Azure Active Directory (Azure AD). Using a provisioning package for bulk provisioning failed.

We fixed an issue that affected Universal Print’s Configuration Service Provider (CSP). A command prompt window appeared when you installed a printer. We fixed a reliability issue that occurred when you used Task View.

We fixed an issue that affected which folders appeared in the Browse for Folder picker.

We fixed an issue that affected File Explorer. When you used Shift +Tab or Shift+F6, the input focus did not move.

We fixed an issue that affected the user interface (UI). The volume up and volume down commands from a Bluetooth keyboard did not display.

We fixed an issue that affected Xbox subscribers. If you purchased an Xbox subscription using the “Redeem code” option, the Xbox subscription card did not appear on the Settings Accounts page. This occurred when recurring billing was off. We fixed an issue that might have affected lsass.exe . It might have stopped responding. This occurred when it sent a Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) query to a domain controller that had a very large LDAP filter.

. It might have stopped responding. This occurred when it sent a Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) query to a domain controller that had a very large LDAP filter. We fixed an issue that affected the Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS). LSASS might have stopped responding. This occurred after you ran Sysprep on a domain-joined machine.

on a domain-joined machine. We fixed an issue that affected copying from a network to a local drive. Copying was slower than expected for some users.

We fixed an issue that affected parity virtual disks. Using Server Manager to create them failed.

As always, you'll see this build waiting for you in Windows Update, though it might install automatically for you soon. This is quite the build this week, as usually, Release Preview Channel releases are quite small. We'll be looking ahead to see what Microsoft also can offer in the Dev Channel, which recently got a big jump in build numbers up to 25300 and delivered live captions in more languages.

Source: Microsoft