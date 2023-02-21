Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Microsoft is kicking off the week with a big treat for Windows Insiders. Just released is a new Release Preview Channel build for those running Windows 11 22H2. This build is one of the biggest yet, porting over many of the features that have long been in testing in the other channels of the Windows Insider program.

Counting all the new features mentioned in this week's changelog, there are a whopping 13 new things that you'll be able to play with. The more notable ones include a new Windows Studio effects button in the quick settings, an improved search box, energy recommendations, and rounded focus icons in the system tray. We also can't forget the collapsed and touch-optimized taskbar that should show up when you switch a device to tablet mode after installing this build. You can see the full list below detailing all these changes.

Other than these simple changes, this build also fixes several issues with timezone issues, IR mode in Edge, compatibility issues with printers, and the Out-of-Box-Experience. There are also a few reliability fixes and performance tweaks. Check it out below.

As always, you'll see this build waiting for you in Windows Update, though it might install automatically for you soon. This is quite the build this week, as usually, Release Preview Channel releases are quite small. We'll be looking ahead to see what Microsoft also can offer in the Dev Channel, which recently got a big jump in build numbers up to 25300 and delivered live captions in more languages.

Source: Microsoft