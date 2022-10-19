Windows Insiders in Release Preview get multiple fixes for Windows 10 and 11

In addition to rolling out the first major feature drop for Windows 11 version 22H2, Microsoft released a couple of cumulative updates for Windows Insiders last night. One of them is for those still running the original release of Windows 11, and the other is for anyone still on Windows 10. Windows 11 users are getting Windows 11 build 22000.1163 (KB5018483), and it actually includes a new feature.

Microsoft is making the Task Manager more accessible, even if you don’t have the newer version of Windows 11. What that means is that when you right-click the taskbar, you’ll see Task Manager as an option so you can access it more quickly. This was also in the feature drop for Windows 11 version 22H2, but it seems to be rolling out gradually in both cases. You may not see it right away. Another notable change is that Microsoft is improving the performance of Windows search, so finding your files should be faster now.

Aside from this, the new build is all about fixes, and the list is fairly long. The fixes include an issue where games that run using Direct3D 9 may not work, as well as graphical glitches in games that still use this technology. There’s also a fix for a problem where an OS upgrade may stop responding and then fail. You can find the full list below.

Fixes in Windows 11 build 22000.1163 We fixed an issue that affects Distributed Component Object Model (DCOM) authentication hardening. We will automatically raise the authentication level for all non-anonymous activation requests from DCOM clients to RPC_C_AUTHN_LEVEL_PKT_INTEGRITY. This occurs if the authentication level is below Packet Integrity.

We fixed a DCOM issue that affects the Remote Procedure Call Service ( rpcss.exe ). We raise the authentication level to RPC_C_AUTHN_LEVEL_PKT_INTEGRITY instead of RPC_C_AUTHN_LEVEL_CONNECT if RPC_C_AUTHN_LEVEL_NONE is specified.

). We raise the authentication level to RPC_C_AUTHN_LEVEL_PKT_INTEGRITY instead of RPC_C_AUTHN_LEVEL_CONNECT if RPC_C_AUTHN_LEVEL_NONE is specified. We fixed an issue that affects the Microsoft Azure Active Directory (AAD) Application Proxy connector. It cannot retrieve a Kerberos ticket on behalf of the user. The error message is, “The handle specified is invalid (0x80090301).”

We fixed an issue that affects scheduled Native Image Generator ( Ngen.exe ) tasks on devices that have certain processors.

) tasks on devices that have certain processors. We fixed an issue that affects certificate mapping. When it fails, lsass.exe might stop working in schannel.dll .

might stop working in . We fixed an issue that causes an OS upgrade to stop responding, and then it fails.

We fixed an issue that affects a task you schedule to run every two weeks. It runs every week.

We fixed an issue that affects Microsoft Direct3D 9 games. The graphics hardware stops working if the hardware does not have a native Direct3D 9 driver.

We fixed an issue that affects the font of three Chinese characters. When you format these characters as bold, the width size is wrong.

We fixed graphical issues in games that use Microsoft D3D9 on some platforms.

We fixed an issue that affects Microsoft Edge when it is in IE Mode. The titles of pop-up windows and tabs are wrong.

We fixed an issue that affects Microsoft Edge IE mode. It stops you from opening webpages. This occurs when you enable Windows Defender Application Guard (WDAG) and you do not configure Network Isolation policies.

We fixed an issue that affects input method editors (IME) from Microsoft and third parties. They stop working when you close the IME window. This occurs if the IME uses Windows Text Services Framework (TSF) 1.0.

We fixed an issue that affects the lasso tool in a graphics editing program.

We fixed an issue that affects a universal printer. You cannot reinstall it after you remove it.

We fixed an issue that creates a duplicate print queue. Because of this, the original print queue stops working.

We fixed an issue that affects some drivers. They use more power when you play hardware-protected digital rights management (DRM) content.

We fixed an issue that affects driver installation on certain hardware. You cannot see the display of the progress of the installation.

We fixed an issue that affects the Clipchamp application that is in the Windows 11 SE edition. Clipchamp will not run.

We fixed an issue that affects .msi files. Windows Defender Application Control (WDAC) will ignore them when you disable script enforcement.

We fixed an issue that affects a remote desktop virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) scenario. The session might use the wrong time zone.

We fixed an issue that affects File Explorer on a remote desktop (RD) session host. File Explorer stops working. This occurs when a non-Windows client connects to a Windows 11 RD session host, and you enable the Time Zone Redirection policy.

We fixed an issue that affects the button style BS_PUSHLIKE. Buttons that have this style are difficult to identify against a dark background.

We fixed an issue in that stops the credentials UI from displaying in IE mode when you use Microsoft Edge.

We fixed an issue that affects Server Manager. It might reset the wrong disk when several disks have the same UniqueId.

As for Windows 10 users – specifically those running Windows 10 version 21H2 – the update is build 19044.2192 (KB5018482). This build doesn’t bring any new features and focuses exclusively on fixes, many of which are the same as what Windows 11 is getting. That includes the fixes for Direct3D 9 games, for example. If you’re curious, you can find the full list below.

Fixes in Windows 10 build 19044.2192 We fixed an issue that affects Distributed Component Object Model (DCOM) authentication hardening. We will automatically raise the authentication level for all non-anonymous activation requests from DCOM clients to RPC_C_AUTHN_LEVEL_PKT_INTEGRITY. This occurs if the authentication level is below Packet Integrity.

We fixed a DCOM issue that affects the Remote Procedure Call Service ( rpcss.exe ). We raise the authentication level to RPC_C_AUTHN_LEVEL_PKT_INTEGRITY instead of RPC_C_AUTHN_LEVEL_CONNECT if RPC_C_AUTHN_LEVEL_NONE is specified.

). We raise the authentication level to RPC_C_AUTHN_LEVEL_PKT_INTEGRITY instead of RPC_C_AUTHN_LEVEL_CONNECT if RPC_C_AUTHN_LEVEL_NONE is specified. We fixed an issue that causes an OS upgrade to stop responding, and then it fails.

We fixed an issue that affects the Microsoft Azure Active Directory (AAD) Application Proxy connector. It cannot retrieve a Kerberos ticket on behalf of the user. The error message is, “The handle specified is invalid (0x80090301).”

We fixed an issue that affects the font of three Chinese characters. When you format these characters as bold, the width size is wrong.

We fixed an issue that affects Microsoft Direct3D 9 games. The graphics hardware stops working if the hardware does not have a native Direct3D 9 driver.

We fixed graphical issues in games that use Microsoft D3D9 on some platforms.

We fixed an issue that affects Microsoft Edge when it is in IE Mode. The titles of pop-up windows and tabs are wrong.

We fixed an issue that affects Microsoft Edge IE mode. It stops you from opening webpages. This occurs when you enable Windows Defender Application Guard (WDAG) and you do not configure Network Isolation policies.

We fixed an issue that might cause an application to stop responding. This might occur when the input queue overflows.

We fixed an issue that affects input method editors (IME) from Microsoft and third parties. They stop working when you close the IME window. This occurs if the IME uses Windows Text Services Framework (TSF) 1.0.

We fixed an issue that affects the lasso tool in a graphics editing program.

We fixed an issue that affects Miracast advertisements. This issue occurs on Surface Hub devices under certain conditions.

We fixed an issue that affects some drivers. They use more power when you play hardware-protected digital rights management (DRM) content.

We fixed an issue that affects .msi files. Windows Defender Application Control (WDAC) will ignore them when you disable script enforcement.

We fixed an issue that affects a remote desktop virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) scenario. The session might use the wrong time zone.

If you’re in the Release Preview channel of the Windows Insider program, you can get the updates above by checking for updates in the Settings app, under Windows Update. Windows 11 users – and Windows 10 users with hardware that supports Windows 11 – will also likely see the option to upgrade the Windows version itself. You’ll need to select the cumulative update mentioned above if you just want the fixes.

