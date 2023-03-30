Long before macOS Ventura and the MacBook Pro, the Mac was pretty basic and limited. Despite that, some vintage Apple products have been fetching tens of thousands of dollars at auctions, as they will always have a special place in hardcore fans' hearts. Though, many of us just can't justify shedding that amount of money to get our hands on these retired devices. Fortunately for the enthusiasts, a neat project is here to walk us down memory lane, to when the Mac's OS wasn't yet macOS.

InfiniteMac.org is a website built by Mihai Parparita, allowing users to run System Software and Mac OS versions right in their web browsers. The free project offers several builds and editions, with the earliest being System 1.0, dating back to January 1984. The project runs smoothly in modern web browsers, and it takes just a few seconds to boot an OS up. Once ready, users get to launch and use the included apps and games, giving them an opportunity to interact with the previous millennium's classic operating system.

Interestingly, InfiniteMac also supports drag-and-drop functionalities, allowing you to import compatible files from external sources. So you get to install any compatible software, if you have a copy lying somewhere. Additionally, you get to export files you've created inside the classic Mac by depending on the included The Outside World utility.

While InfiniteMac my crash at times, it still is an excellent time machine for those feeling nostalgic about the olden days. You get to view and run a wide variety of releases, with the latest being Mac OS 9.0.4 from April 2000. Mihai has also included a brief change log for each version, highlighting the important changes that were introduced at the time of release.

Go ahead, and take it for a spin!

Via: Cult of Mac