I've dabbled with taking handwritten notes before, usually using some tablet with a pen. It's something I'd do when on the road and wanted something I could easily hold in one hand. When ReMarkable gave me the Paper Pro for review, it changed everything.
In the month that I've used it, I've started taking handwritten notes at my desk at home. It's delightful. And that switch from typed notes to handwritten came organically, meaning I didn't force myself to do it more just because I'm testing a product.
There are a lot of benefits to it over a tablet, such as the fact that it feels completely natural, like writing with a pencil on a piece of paper. Moreover, it's much lighter than a tablet, which obviously has beefier internals because the product is meant to do other things. This product is meant to do one thing, but do it well.
The biggest drawback is that it doesn't integrate with other note-taking services, so if you're invested in OneNote, you're not anymore. The shocking thing was that I ended up completely willing to make this change.
ReMarkable provided XDA with a sample of the Paper Pro for review. It did not have any input on the contents of this article.
reMarkable Paper Pro
- Feels like writing on paper
- Seamless note-taking experience
- Color E Ink is great for highlighting, reading, and more
- Can't connect to public Wi-Fi
- No fingerprint sensor or facial recognition
- Doesn't integrate with third-party note-taking services
ReMarkable Paper Pro pricing and availability
The ReMarkable Paper Pro is available now, starting at $579, but you're going to need to spend more than that. For that price, it comes with the Marker, or you can get the Marker Plus for $50 more. The latter has an eraser on one end, and it's worth it.
And then you'll want a cover. The Folio cover is $89 extra as a bundle, or the Type Folio (it has a keyboard) is $229.
One thing that's pretty neat is that if you buy it from ReMarkable, you can return it within 100 days, as part of its satisfaction guarantee. It's a pretty cool idea, considering that this product isn't cheap, and it's different enough from other things on the market that you might be hesitant to buy one. So if you don't like it, you can send it back for a full refund.
If the color display isn't valuable to you, you can always check out the ReMarkable 2, which starts at $399.
reMarkable Paper Pro specs
- Storage
- 64 GB internal storage
- CPU
- 1.8 GHz quad-core Cortex-A53
- Memory
- 2 GB LPDDR4 RAM
- Operating System
- ReMarkable OS
- Battery
- 5,030 mAh
- Ports
- USB-C port
- Display type
- 11.8” Color E Ink, 2160 x 1620
- Size
- 10.8 x 7.8 x 0.20 inches
- Connectivity
- Wi-Fi 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz
- Weight
- 1.16 lb