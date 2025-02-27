I've dabbled with taking handwritten notes before, usually using some tablet with a pen. It's something I'd do when on the road and wanted something I could easily hold in one hand. When ReMarkable gave me the Paper Pro for review, it changed everything.

In the month that I've used it, I've started taking handwritten notes at my desk at home. It's delightful. And that switch from typed notes to handwritten came organically, meaning I didn't force myself to do it more just because I'm testing a product.

There are a lot of benefits to it over a tablet, such as the fact that it feels completely natural, like writing with a pencil on a piece of paper. Moreover, it's much lighter than a tablet, which obviously has beefier internals because the product is meant to do other things. This product is meant to do one thing, but do it well.

The biggest drawback is that it doesn't integrate with other note-taking services, so if you're invested in OneNote, you're not anymore. The shocking thing was that I ended up completely willing to make this change.

ReMarkable Paper Pro pricing and availability

The ReMarkable Paper Pro is available now, starting at $579, but you're going to need to spend more than that. For that price, it comes with the Marker, or you can get the Marker Plus for $50 more. The latter has an eraser on one end, and it's worth it.

And then you'll want a cover. The Folio cover is $89 extra as a bundle, or the Type Folio (it has a keyboard) is $229.

One thing that's pretty neat is that if you buy it from ReMarkable, you can return it within 100 days, as part of its satisfaction guarantee. It's a pretty cool idea, considering that this product isn't cheap, and it's different enough from other things on the market that you might be hesitant to buy one. So if you don't like it, you can send it back for a full refund.

If the color display isn't valuable to you, you can always check out the ReMarkable 2, which starts at $399.

reMarkable Paper Pro specs Storage 64 GB internal storage CPU 1.8 GHz quad-core Cortex-A53 Memory 2 GB LPDDR4 RAM Operating System ReMarkable OS Battery 5,030 mAh Ports USB-C port Display type 11.8” Color E Ink, 2160 x 1620 Size 10.8 x 7.8 x 0.20 inches Connectivity Wi-Fi 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Weight 1.16 lb Expand

I really expected to hate it, but I don't

Hey, want to buy a $600 device that only takes notes and doesn't work with the services you use?