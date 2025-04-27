Remedy Entertainment, known for unorthodox titles like the Alan Wake franchise and 2019’s Control, shared a developer update for its newest title, FBC: Firebreak, which will be released on June 17, 2025. FBC: Firebreak is set in the world of Control, where the mundane corporate world belies eldritch horrors. In the game, players are agents of the FBC’s (Federal Bureau of Control) Firebreak squad, a ragtag group of first responders attempting to mitigate a years-long siege of the agency’s headquarters.

FBC: Firebreak is a cooperative survival shooter. Players can play solo or team up in 3-person squads to take on jobs with extraction shooter elements. It will be available to play on PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), PS5, and Xbox Series X|S for $39.99.