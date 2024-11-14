Since 2022, AMD's Ryzen X3D CPUs have ruled the gaming benchmarks owing to the Ryzen 3D V-Cache, which gives them a kind of unfair advantage over the rest of the competition. With the new Ryzen 7 9800X3D smashing all previous records and being crowned the fastest gaming CPU in the world, it's time to revisit all the facets of AMD's X3D chips.

Some users might not be aware of the special nature of these processors, leading them to form inaccurate assumptions about their performance and features outside of gaming. The marketing hype around their gaming prowess can sometimes make it hard to look at the full picture. So, here are 4 things you should remember before buying an AMD X3D CPU.

4 Productivity isn't great on AMD's X3D CPUs

Invest with the right expectations

Close

AMD revolutionized the gaming performance of its Ryzen CPUs when it debuted the innovative 3D V-Cache in 2022's Ryzen 7 5800X3D. The processor was a regular 8-core Zen 3 chip in most regards, but AMD stacked a bunch of L3 V-Cache cache vertically on the existing L3 cache of the chip's CCD. This innovative packaging technology allowed AMD to give the cores access to more L3 cache without increasing the die size.

This gave the 5800X3D a huge boost in gaming workloads compared to the Ryzen 7 5800X or any other AMD or Intel processor. AMD succeeded in creating the fastest gaming CPU in the world, but the 3D V-Cache also had the side effect of reduced clock speeds, and hence, less than ideal productivity performance.

Now, AMD has always marketed the 5800X3D and any of the later X3D CPUs as gaming CPUs, first and foremost, but not everyone might have the right expectations when buying such a CPU. When buying, say, a Ryzen 7 7800X3D or 9800X3D for a significant premium, some users might expect premium-level performance in multi-core and professional workloads too. This wrong expectation is likely to tarnish their experience with their X3D chip, and they might consider returning it for a more rounded processor.

3 X3D CPUs are relatively harder to cool

These denser CPUs might need a more capable cooler