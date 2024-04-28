Key Takeaways Netbooks were pioneers in internet-first devices, offering portability and affordability but sacrificed performance for basic functions.

As the market evolved with better alternatives like iPads and Ultrabooks, netbooks quickly became outdated and were squeezed out from both ends.

The legacy of netbooks can be seen in current devices like Chromebooks and Ultrabooks, highlighting their impact on the development of portable technology.

Do you remember netbooks? I'd forgive you for not. The next big thing of a bygone era, netbooks were a short-lived and much-derided product of the late 00s. Born before the iPad and the iPhone, and just as the modern internet was starting to find its feet. Not necessarily a commercial failure, and ultimately replaced by the far more successful Ultrabook, Netbooks are a fascinating tale of public expectations for the future moving faster than the surrounding technology.

Netbooks were an idea ahead of its time

An internet-first, portable device for the internet age?

Source: Eoin O'Mahony via Wikimedia Commons

Netbooks were arguably the first to jump when it came to devices designed around having an internet connection. The netbook was an affordable (sometimes as low as $100) ultra-portable laptop designed for internet accessibility. They often disregarded common features of the time - like docking mechanisms, a disc-drive, a 15" (or larger) screen for a tiny screen (usually between 5" and 12"), Wi-Fi connectivity, and basic specs. They also often included tiny early-generation SSDs. The first netbooks appeared in 2007, and the term lasted until up around 2012. Most netbooks ran Windows 7, which was lighter than the bloated Vista, but some ran Linux distros designed specifically for online use (ChromeOS anyone?) or even Windows XP.

One of, if not the earliest Netbook was the Asus Eee PC 701, which, despite being originally developed for emerging markets, went onto lead a successful product family in western markets. It ran either Windows XP or a custom version of Linux, contained a 4GB SSD and originally featured a 7-inch 800x480p screen surrounded by frankly enormous bezels.

Netbooks weren't designed for performance

While contemporary notebooks weren't exactly trailblazers, netbooks were noticeably slow even for the time. Often designed for nothing more than email and basic web browsing, netbooks' main appeal was their portability and price, and this quickly led to a price-war between manufacturers looking to drag their specs down further. Early models tried to balance this out with lightweight Linux distros, but were slowly forced to switch to Windows as the genre developed.

Netbooks succeeded initially in capturing the wireless-enabled, backpack-friendly market for the work-conscious traveler looking to blast off some browsing or emailing without being constrained to their BlackBerry (remember in 2007, the iPhone had just arrived!) This initial success was short-lived though, and netbooks struggled quickly.

Related 5 of the weirdest but coolest laptops in the last decade Mainstream laptops with conventional designs and run-of-the-mill features don't even compare with these eccentric devices

The market changed around netbooks

Close

Unfortunately for netbooks, their time in the spotlight was short-lived. While initially successful (peaking at 20% of the laptop market), many manufacturers quickly realized that this race to the bottom pricing was taking market-share away from their more expensive products - namely notebooks. Customers also began to notice a key flaw in their netbook purchases - they simply weren't using them. Many users overestimated their use of a netbook, especially when many still had more powerful desktop computers at home, and found they simply weren't being touched.

Alternative devices were improving as well. The iPhone launched in 2008. This became a regular feature of the lifespan of netbooks, which was potmarked with the launches of superior alternatives for some quick web browsing and emailing. This included the popular 2nd and 4th generations of the effervescent iPod Touch in 2008 and 2010 respectively, the original iPad in 2010, and later the 11.6-inch Macbook Air in 2011. The MacBook Air was particularly damaging to netbooks, as while the iPad was originally marketed as a media-consumption powerhouse, unsuitable for power users, the MacBook Air bridged the gap between notebooks and netbooks - with Steve Jobs even referring to it as a "third kind of Notebook". The 11.6 MacBook Air is important here, as it was the first to ditch a hard drive for faster flash chips built directly onto the motherboard.

This wasn't just limited to Apple either - the likes of the Asus Transformer and Google Nexus 7 all stole market share directly from netbooks, offering a portable and online experience far more enjoyable to use, so long as you didn't need to do any typing. Notebooks had also come a long way, with the popular Toshiba Satellite and original XPS 15 proving expensive though powerful options at the cost of portability.

The Netbook was squeezed on two fronts

Netbooks were simply ahead of their time, with niche opportunities to show their worth, despite being very popular with some power users. Netbooks were squeezed out from both directions. As the power of the internet grew, so did the importance of interacting with it. Even in a post-global financial crisis world, people quickly realized grabbing the cheapest internet-enabled device possible was a gateway to limiting yourself to its possibilities. Once we'd sat in an Apple Store and streamed some YouTube directly to your slick, unibody iPad, most of us were unlikely to give netbooks a second glance.

Manufacturers quickly realized that there was neither money nor glory in selling the most budget-friendly version of the internet available, and netbooks remain one of the last real race-to-the-bottom pricing strategies we've seen for cutting edge tech. Similarly, businesses, prosumers and power users, not known for their price sensitivity, quickly abandoned netbooks as the next generation of thin and light 'Ultrabook' notebooks came to dominate the market, bringing bigger screens, smaller bezels, better specs and the same connectivity.

The legacy of Netbooks

Looking back, netbooks left a marked legacy which we still feel today. The legacy of netbooks is in everything from tablets, which were similarly happy to disregard storage and external connectivity in favor of battery life, to Ultrabooks - Intel's attempt to conquer the dominance of Apple's early 2010's Macbook Air and Macbook Pro lines by targeting the thin and light notebook segment. ChromeOS also has netbooks to thank - as some of the original proprietors of the idea of keeping devices affordable by shipping with a lightweight Linux distro in place of a bulkier Windows. Perhaps it says something that even now, Chromebooks have slowly shifted towards a more premium end of the market, and have incorporated many of the features originally left out in their early models.

Ultimately, the netbook wasn't a terrible product. It was just ahead of its time. Just years later, a revolution of thin and light tablets and notebooks took off, building on the work netbooks had done and capturing the market. If you had a use for one, they were great, and indeed some people loved their tiny PCs. But for most of us, they were the wrong product at the wrong time.