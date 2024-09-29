Remote desktop tools play an essential role in hybrid work models. These solutions are basically the backbone of your team’s collaboration and productivity. As a team leader, you can access critical files and applications, and even provide IT support, regardless of location. With dozens of tools available in the market, picking the right one can be challenging. In this post, we will go over the top-tier remote desktop tools to transform the way your team works.

Let’s start the list with an open-source solution – RustDesk. As the name suggests, it uses Rust programming language for memory safety and efficiency, making it a reliable choice for individuals and teams. One of the major benefits of RustDesk is you don’t need to rely on any central server; you can easily self-host solutions on your infrastructure and have complete control over your data.

It supports end-to-end encryption to keep your data confidential during remote sessions, has file transfer options, comes with multi-monitor support, a bunch of customization options, and more. It is available on Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android, and the web. The self-hosting pro plan starts at $10 per month.

Since RustDesk requires a self-hosting setup, it may require some learning curve to get started. As an open-source project, RustDesk has a growing community of users and developers to provide support and resources.

AnyDesk is another flexible remote desktop tool for your team. It’s a popular solution due to its fast performance, user-friendly interface, and cross-platform availability. The software uses a proprietary codec called DeskRT to deliver a smooth and responsive remote connection even on a sketchy internet connection.

Unlike RustDesk, AnyDesk has an intuitive internet and easy setup, making it suitable for users of all technical levels. It is suitable for individuals as well as large organizations. As for the features list, it supports high frame rates, file transfer between local and remote machines, remote printing, multi-monitor support, session recording, a built-in whiteboard to brainstorm ideas with team members, and multiple themes to change the entire app look with a single click.

The paid plan starts at $23 per month and unlocks a number of user management and enterprise-grade features.

If reliability is high on your priority list, explore GoToMyPC. After being in the market for over 20 years, it has a reputation for providing stable and reliable connections for a long time. It is a cross-platform solution with native apps on major desktop and mobile platforms, E2EE, two-factor authentication to safeguard your data, and more.

Other standard features include file sharing, sound support to hear audio on your remote computer, multi-monitor support, remote wake and sleep, and other collaboration tools. The pricing is on the higher side, though. Once your 7-day free trial is over, be prepared to pay $35 per month for the Personal plan.

Splashtop is a highly-rated remote desktop software for a number of reasons. It is ideal for businesses, individuals, and educational institutions. The company promises low latency and high frame rates, seamless file transfer between remote devices, remote wake and reboot, user management, and remote command.

The company also offers a dedicated chat menu to communicate with remote users in real time. You no longer need to switch between different apps like Slack or Microsoft Teams. The UI is user-friendly and has a simple setup process. Whether you are looking to provide real-time support to your remote team, remotely access a specific software, or simply create centralized management, Splashtop gets the job done without breaking a sweat.

When it comes to security features, it offers two-factor authentication, AES 256-bit encryption, and device authentication, making it a good choice for teams of any size. Catering to growing demand, Splashtop has recently introduced a low-tier paid plan at just $3 per month. If you want to multi-monitor support, chat, session recording, and more, upgrade to a higher $8.25 monthly plan.

If you are tight on budget and want a free remote desktop tool for your hybrid team, look no further and go with AnyViewer. Don’t be fooled by its free price tag, though. The free plan is feature-packed with three login devices, 10 currently connected devices, two simultaneous connections, file transfer, and more.

Other paid key features include one-click connection, unattended remote access, multi-session handling essential for IT professionals and support teams, custom client branding, and ECC (Elliptic Curve Cryptography) encryption to safeguard data.

The software is easy to use and set up. That said, it lacks chat features for real-time communication. Overall, AnyViewer is an attractive free remote desktop option for those who value simplicity, user-friendliness, and secure remote support. Its one-click connection and unattended access features really suit IT professionals and people needing remote assistance.

Ditch the office in style

Whether you lead a small team, a hybrid startup, or a large project from your work-from-home setup, the above-mentioned solutions should get the job done stress-free. Make sure to prioritize your needs, budget, features, and cross-platform availability, and pick an ideal solution to foster seamless collaboration and communication. Aside from these tools, you can also explore the best home office software to boost your productivity.