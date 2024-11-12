This article is sponsored by Incogni. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of XDA editorial staff.

Our personal information is scattered across the internet, and unfortunately, your home address is often part of it. If you’ve ever Googled yourself and found your address listed on people search websites or databases, you might feel concerned—and rightly so. Having your address out there can expose you to risks like identity theft, harassment, or even burglary.

Thankfully, there are ways to remove your address from the web, and tools like Incogni can help simplify this process.

Why is my home address visible online?

Your address can end up online through several channels, often without your knowledge. For example, government records and voter registrations are often shared with online databases. But public records aren’t the only source. If you’ve ever purchased something online, you’ve likely input your address and ticked the box that agrees to the company’s terms and conditions. Companies collect and sell personal information for marketing purposes.

Are you on social media? Public profiles or posts with location data can unintentionally reveal your address. This can often lead to People Search Sites selling your data. Websites like Whitepages, Spokeo, and BeenVerified aggregate publicly available data.

The risks of having your address accessible online

The consequences of having your address freely available online go beyond inconvenience:

Criminals can use your address as part of phishing attempts or fraud. Harassment : Publicly available addresses can lead to stalking or doxxing.

: Publicly available addresses can lead to stalking or doxxing. Burglary: A listed address makes it easier for burglars to target your home, especially if they also find out your schedule through social media.

Steps you can take to remove your address from the internet

There are several things you can do to ensure your home address is removed from the internet, reducing the risk of identity theft, harassment, and burglary.

Step 1: Identify where your address is listed

The first step to removing your address is figuring out where it’s posted.

Do a Google search of your name and address. Use quotation marks around your name for more accurate results.

Sites like Spokeo, Whitepages, and BeenVerified often display personal information. Make a list of these websites to track your removal progress.

Data brokers like Acxiom, CoreLogic, and Intelius gather data from public records and online activities.

Check your privacy settings on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn to ensure your location data is hidden.

Step 2: Request removal from People Search Sites

Removing your address from People Search Sites requires manual effort unless you use a data removal service. Most sites provide opt-out forms, but each platform has different processes. You’ll need to submit requests individually, which can be time-consuming. It’s crucial to track the sites where you’ve requested removal and follow up if necessary.

Instead of manually submitting opt-out requests, a service like Incogni can handle this for you, automating the process across multiple platforms.

Step 3: Opt-out from data brokers

Data brokers collect, store, and sell your personal data, including your address. Some major brokers include Acxiom, Intelius, CoreLogic, and others. Each broker has a different opt-out process, requiring forms, verification, or identification.

Incogni simplifies this process, sending removal requests to data brokers on your behalf. This service helps prevent your data from being re-added to databases in the future.

Step 4: Remove your address from Google

Even if you remove your address from People Search Sites, it may still show up in Google search results.

Google allows users to request the removal of content that violates their privacy. If your address is listed on an unauthorized or harmful site, you can submit a removal request. Publishing positive content—like professional profiles—can help push down old listings that show your address.

Step 5: Hide your address on social media

Social media platforms are a common source of personal data leaks. Adjust the settings on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn to restrict who can see your address or location data.

Photos uploaded with location tags can inadvertently reveal your address. Remove geotags from photos before posting.

If you no longer use certain accounts, deleting or deactivating them reduces the chance of your address leaking.

If your address is listed on a website or forum, reach out directly to the site owner. You can contact the site’s webmaster or owner and request the removal of your address. If your address is posted without your consent, a DMCA takedown request can help remove it.

Step 7: Set up privacy safeguards for the future

Preventing your address from reappearing online requires ongoing effort. Make it a habit to search for your name periodically. Incogni offers automated monitoring to help you stay on top of new data listings.

When sharing your address (e.g., for online orders), use a P.O. Box or virtual address to protect your home address. Be cautious when entering your address online, however, especially on public platforms or shopping websites.

Why use Incogni to protect your privacy

Incogni simplifies the process of removing personal data from the internet. Instead of manually opting out from dozens of sites, Incogni does the heavy lifting for you, keeping your information off people search sites and data brokers.

How Incogni works

Automatic data removal : Incogni sends out removal requests to data brokers and people search websites on your behalf.

: Incogni sends out removal requests to data brokers and people search websites on your behalf. Family & friends plans : You can include up to four additional users on a family plan, helping protect your loved ones' data too.

: You can include up to four additional users on a family plan, helping protect your loved ones' data too. Broad coverage : Incogni monitors your addresses, phone numbers, and emails to ensure your data stays off the market.

: Incogni monitors your addresses, phone numbers, and emails to ensure your data stays off the market. Affordable pricing: Get a 50% discount on annual plans, starting at just $7.49/month for individuals and $16.49/month for families.

Using a service like Incogni ensures that your personal data is monitored, updated, and removed automatically, saving you time and helping you maintain your privacy with minimal effort. As an added bonus, you can get 58% off your Incogni subscription using code XDADEV.

Remove your address, protect your identity

Removing your address from the internet is an essential step in protecting your privacy and security. It requires identifying where your address is listed, submitting opt-out requests, and keeping your social media accounts secure. Tools like Incogni make this process more manageable by automating data removal across multiple platforms, giving you peace of mind.

Maintaining your privacy is not a one-time task—it's an ongoing effort. With services like Incogni, however, you can stay a step ahead and keep your personal information out of reach.