Repainter, the Material You theme customizer, is now out of beta

Material You dynamic theming was one of the highlight features of Android 12, as it could change the colors used in applications and across the system based on your current wallpaper. However, it’s not super customizable, which is where the Repainter application comes in. After a short time in beta, the first stable release of Repainter is now available on the Google Play Store.

The Material You theme engine in Android 12 (also called “Monet” internally) creates a color palette from a device’s current wallpaper, comprised of dark and light shades, and applies those to any system elements and applications that support Material You. Repainter allows you to choose colors outside of the current wallpaper, and change options like brightness and tint.

The initial testing releases of Repainter used a loophole in the Fabricated Overlay API that allowed apps to apply custom color and dimension overlays without the need for root access. However, that was later patched in Android 12L Beta 1 and the January 2022 security update for Android 12. The current Play Store description says that non-root access is still supported for devices with the December 2021 update or older, but for anything newer, you’ll need full-blown root access.

Danny Lin, aka XDA Senior Member kdrag0n, also said in the Play Store listing that Samsung One UI, OxygenOS, Asus ZenUI, and Sony are all fully supported. However, the app will only change the appearance of other applications on MIUI and Funtouch OS, not the overall system interface. There are also some caveats depending on each Android skin — Galaxy devices have to be fully rebooted to apply changes, and Pixel devices can only pick custom colors.

You can grab Repainter from the Google Play Store below, for the low price of just $4.99. There’s also an official Telegram group for chatting with the developer and fellow Repainter users.