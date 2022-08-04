Repainter goes freemium, v2 update brings custom theme sharing support

For those who like to tinker with the Material You dynamic color theming on a regular basis, the Repainter app from Danny Lin is a great way to style your rooted device with seemingly endless possibilities. The app also works without root access on Samsung Galaxy devices and select Google Pixel phones. Its $4.99 price tag, however, made it a little bit unattractive to those who chose not to pay. Fortunately, Repainter 2.0 takes a wrecking ball to that paywall and makes a few other key changes.

Lin, aka XDA Senior Member kdrag0n, is celebrating the release of the second major version update of Repainter with some substantive feature additions and a major shift in the app’s business model. To begin with, Repainter is now absolutely free to download. All the premium features are available to everyone, albeit for a limited amount of time. After the three-day trial period is over, you can either opt for a subscription for $3.99/year, or pay $9.99 up-front for permanent access.

Existing Repainter license holders are eligible to permanently retain the Pro access. The new freemium model (which also features regional pricing) helps to make rich Material You theming experience accessible to everyone, whether you pay or not.

Apart from lowering the entry barrier, the latest update to Repainter brings the ability to share user-created theme profiles. You can create, save, and distribute custom themes with everyone else using the app. There are already hundreds of community-made themes available, which you can preview on a dedicated online dashboard.

Below you can find the complete changelog of Repainter’s v2 update:

Free to use, unlock all features with a free trial

Shareable theme profiles: save & share colors and settings

Search by color: find themes with your favorite color

Website for finding and previewing shared themes

Slightly more colorful styles

Pro prices adjusted for all countries

If you haven’t had a reason to try or even come back to Repainter in a while, v2 might be it. You can download the app from the Play Store. And if you’re looking to support Lin, then don’t forget to get the Pro license.

