You can buy many great laptops, including the Acer Swift 14 (2023), once it goes on sale. It comes with Intel's 13th-generation H-series processors and a new webcam. However, one thing that's not immediately clear about the Acer Swift 14 (2023) is if you can replace the battery.

Acer has yet to publish repair guides and other documentation for the Acer Swift 14 (2023), which means we can't answer this question right now. But based on the design of the Acer Swift 5, which came before it, we can assume that the battery on the Acer Swift 14 (2023) might be replaceable.

This doesn't mean you should replace it on your own, though, as you could risk voiding your warranty. We suggest you do any battery replacements through Acer's support teams and mail your laptop for service.

What you'll need to replace the battery on the Acer Swift 14 (2023)

Before replacing the battery on a laptop, you need to equip yourself with the proper tools. We suggest purchasing a Torx screwdriver kit and an anti-static wrist strap. The anti-static wrist strap will prevent your laptop from getting damaged by static electricity that your body might produce, while the toolkit has all the tools you need to get inside most laptops.

iFixit Essential Electronics Toolkit This toolkit from iFixit comes with everything you need to get inside your laptop. It has precision bits, a spudger, a suction cup, and many other tools. $30 at Amazon

iFixit Anti-Static Wrist Strap This anti-static wrist strap protects you when you work on electronics. It fits snugly around your wrist, and also has a clip that attaches o a metal object so you can ground yourself. $8 at Amazon

How you might be able to replace the battery on the Acer Swift 14 (2023)

Again, we're not confident you'll be able to replace the battery on the Acer Swift 14 (2023). Until we learn more from Acer, we'll go through a reminder of how it was possible to replace the battery on the previous model, the Acer Swift 5. We say this because not much has changed with the design between the Acer Swift 5 and the Acer Swift 14, so there should be no reason why you won't be able to replace the battery on the newer model following these same steps.

Turn off the laptop and detach the power adapter. Place it face down on a table. Turn the laptop around so the hinge faces away from you. Unscrew the 11 Torx head screws at the bottom of the laptop (three on top, four in the middle, and four on the bottom). Place the screws in a safe area and orient them as you took them out. Take a pry tool like a guitar pick (or a thin credit card) and pry the bottom cover off, starting at the back of the laptop near the hinge. Lift the cover off, and unplug the battery connector from the motherboard. Remove the two Phillips head screws to the battery's right and left sides. Pull the battery up, and then place the new one in place. Put the two Phillips head screws back into place. Plug the new battery into the motherboard. Put the bottom cover back into place. Press down on the cover to ensure it's locked into place. Replace the 11 screws.

Once you've replaced those screws, plug the battery in overnight and let it charge up. Once it's charged up, you should be good to go.

Again, these steps are for last year's Acer Swift 5, but we don't think the battery replacement steps will differ. Once an official repair guide from Acer is available, we'll update you with more official details. Until then, you can check out other great Acer laptops that we've confirmed do indeed have replaceable batteries.