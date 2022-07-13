Can I replace the battery in the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2022)?

Dell has made some radical changes to the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 with the 2022 iteration. Now, instead of being a convertible laptop with a 360-degree hinge, it’s a tablet with an optional detachable keyboard. But this change comes with other design implications, and tablets don’t tend to have the same degree of repairability or upgradeability as a typical laptop. That begs the question: Can you replace the battery inside the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1? And the answer, unfortunately, is no.

While the tablet isn’t available yet and full support documentation also hasn’t been published, the spec sheet indicates that the built-in 45Wh battery is built-in and not replaceable by the user. Indeed, it doesn’t look like the tablet can even be opened in a conventional way since there are no visible screws, so just the act of getting inside is going to be troublesome.

That can be a problem if you want to extend the longevity of your device, because many times the battery inside a laptop can go bad long before the rest of the components are outdated. Being able to replace your battery means you can get back the original battery life and performance without having to buy a whole new laptop. If you want to do this, though, you’ll probably need to get in touch with Dell or another third-party repair provider that might be able to do it for you.

If you want to be able to replace the battery inside your laptop, the standard Dell XPS 13 or the XPS 13 Plus do allow you to replace the battery more easily than the 2-in-1 model, assuming you can find a replacement. You can always check out the best Dell laptops, too, since most of them should also allow you to replace the battery. Business laptops, specifically, tend to offer easy repairability and easy upgrade options for things like RAM and storage. Of course, that has its own cost, too.

For those who aren’t deterred by this limitation, you’ll need to wait a little longer before you can buy the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1. It’s expected to launch at some point in July, but it’s not available to buy just yet. It may be worth taking a look at the best Windows tablets overall if you can’t afford to wait.