Can I replace the battery in the Dell XPS 13 (2022)?

The new Dell XPS 13 for 2022 comes with a brand-new design, and it’s more compact than ever. It’s also lighter, and that makes this the most portable XPS laptop yet, but there is a caveat – compact laptops tend to be less upgradeable or repairable. In fact, the Dell XPS 13 doesn’t let you upgrade the RAM or storage, but can you replace the battery? Thankfully, yes.

While the Dell XPS 13 has a less upgradeable internal design than before, you can still technically replace the battery, provided you can find a replacement battery somewhere. You should be able to get one by getting in touch with Dell, or on the company’s parts page for the Dell XPS 13. If you have it, you can follow the steps below to replace the battery.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

What you’ll need

In order to replace the battery, you’ll need a few tools. First, you’ll need a Torx T5 screwdriver, as well as a Philips screwdriver to remove the base cover and battery, respectively. A good way to get both of these is with the iFixit Essential Electronics Toolkit. You may also want to grab an anti-static wrist band, which helps prevent static discharged while working inside your computer. Static can damage electrical components, so it’s best to be safe.

Aside from that, before you get started, make sure to turn off the laptop entirely and unplug any accessories, including AC power. Once that’s all done, follow the steps below.

Replacing the battery in the Dell XPS 13 (2022)

Replacing the battery is a fairly straightforward process with the Dell XPS 13. Here’s what to do:

Lay the laptop upside down with the hinge facing away from you. Use the Torx T5 screwdriver to remove the eight screws holding the base cover in place. Place your thumbs and fingers in the recess between the laptop hinge and the base cover. Hold down the laptop while slightly pushing the base cover down, then lift it up from the laptop.



The thermal pad covering the SSD may be dislodged, so you may need to put it back in its position when reassembling the PC later. The battery takes up the majority of the internal space on the laptop, using about two-thirds of the vertical space. Disconnect the battery’s cable from the motherboard in the top-right corner of the battery using the provided pull tab. Remove the eight Philips screws holding the battery in place, then lift it up from the laptop.

Take your new battery then reinsert it in the same position as before, and secure it with the eight Philips screws. Then, reconnect the battery cable. Before putting the cover on your laptop, make sure the thermal pad for the SSD is in the correct place.

Snap the base cover on the laptop in the original position, then tighten the eight Torx T5 screws to secure it.

Once that’s done, you can plug in the charger and wait a while before turning on the laptop again. You should then be able to use normally.

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops you can buy each year, and since you can replace the battery, you can make it last that much longer. If you’d like to buy it, you can use the link below. You can also try to find something more powerful in our roundup of the best Dell laptops.