HP's new Dragonfly Pro laptops, available in both Windows and Chromebook flavors, were announced at CES 2023 with an expected Spring 2023 release date. These devices are shaping up to be some of the best HP laptops for business professionals, thanks primarily to the sleek and slim design, strong performance, high-end webcams, and other premium business-focused features. Many of the best business laptops on the market today offer some room for upgrades — most commonly memory and storage — to keep the laptop relevant for longer, but what about the battery? If it dies are you completely out of luck? Let's take a look at the upgrade and replacement situation for the HP Dragonfly Pro's battery.

Can you upgrade the battery in the HP Dragonfly Pro and Pro Chromebook?

HP's official stance on the matter in its Dragonfly Pro and Pro Chromebook is that the user cannot replace or upgrade the battery themselves. This is similar to the Dragonfly Pro's RAM and storage, all of which is soldered to the motherboard and not user upgradeable. However, the battery can be serviced under warranty should an issue arise.

Depending on the warranty you choose at checkout — be sure to have a look at the Dragonfly Pro's warranty information — you might be covered if the battery has a crucial defect. HP's warranties and Care Packs won't cover the usual capacity shrinkage that happens over time, and it also won't cover a replacement if you, say, damage the battery physically by leaking water through the keyboard. HP will usually run a diagnostic test on your laptop to verify battery problems and whether they're covered under warranty. If you qualify, you can expect to have your battery repaired or replaced by HP's technicians.

There is also a flip side to this situation, where your warranty has expired and your Dragonfly Pro's battery won't hold a charge. Many of the best laptops and best Chromebooks, whether they advertise an upgradeable battery or not, provide users access to the internal hardware (including the battery) after removal of the bottom panel. It's unclear how much access you'll have to the Dragonfly Pro's internals, but assuming the bottom panel is removable, you should be able to get at the battery for a DIY upgrade. Have a look at our HP EliteBook 840 G9 battery upgrade guide for a better idea of the steps involved.

I've replaced the battery on a few laptops over the years despite there being no "official" guidance or replacement; I simply found a matching battery for sale at a retailer and swapped it out. Performing your own upgrades on a laptop comes with a number of risks (like voiding any remaining warranty), but backing up your data first and having the right tools available can make it a much safer operation. We'll have a much better idea of how much of the Dragonfly Pro and Dragonfly Pro Chromebook's internals are accessible once we get our hands on the new hardware.

