Can I replace the battery on the HP EliteBook 840 G9?

The HP EliteBook 840 G9 is a great business laptop powered by Intel’s 12th-generation Core processors, specifically from the P series. These are fast CPUs, and really, any laptop you buy today is likely going to be fast enough for the next couple of years, so oftentimes you don’t really need to upgrade for a while. However, sometimes we’re forced to upgrade because one of the first things to go with a laptop is the battery. Thankfully, some laptops let you replace the battery, saving you time and money – and the HP EliteBook 840 G9 is one of them.

HP does state that you should go to an authorized service provider to replace any of the internal components, but if you’re feeling brave, you can certainly do it yourself. It’s not that hard to replace the battery on the HP EliteBook 840 G9, as long as you have a genuine replacement battery to put in there. Let’s take a look at what you need to do.

What you’ll need

If you’re planning to work inside your laptop, there’s some equipment you’re going to need. You might already have some of this at home, but other things aren’t as common. First, you’ll need a Philips screwdriver. You’ll also need a non-conductive prying tool to open the laptop. A good way to get both of these is the iFixit Essential Electronics Toolkit, which includes various screwdriver bits and other tools to help you repair your electronics. You’ll also want an anti-static wrist strap to prevent electric discharges from damaging your laptop when you’re working inside it.

Of course, to replace the battery on the HP EliteBook 840 G9, you’ll need a battery. There are two sizes available for this laptop – one is a 38Whr battery (part number M73468-005) and one is a larger 51Whr battery (part number M73466-005). You can use those part numbers to try and find a replacement battery from a reliable distributor. You only need one of them, it’s just a matter of how much capacity you want and how much you want to spend.

Finally, if your version of the laptop has cellular connectivity (WWAN), you might also want to buy a thermal pad, as HP recommends replacing the thermal pad used on the WWAN module whenever you remove the bottom cover of the laptop.

How to replace the battery in the HP EliteBook 840 G9

Once you have all the tools you need, you can get started with the replacement procedure. First, make sure you’ve completely turned off the computer, and unplug it from AC power. Also disconnect any external devices you may have plugged in. Then, follow these steps:

Lay the laptop down with the bottom cover facing up and the hinge facing away from you Remove the five Philips screws holding the cover in place. Use the prying tool to separate the bottom cover from the rest of the chassis, starting near the hinge of the laptop. The battery will be exposed in the lower half of the laptop. Disconnect the battery cable connected to the motherboard. Remove the four Philips screws holding the battery in place, then lift the rear of the battery to remove it from the laptop. Insert the new battery in the same position as the original. You’ll want to slide it in at an angle, then press the rear side into place. Tighten the screws to hold the battery in place (be careful not to overtighten them) and connect the battery cable to the motherboard. If your model has a WWAN module, remove the old thermal pad from the WWAN module and the part of the bottom cover that aligns with it. This diagram shows where the thermal pad should be. Apply a new thermal pad before re-assembling the laptop. Snap the bottom cover of the laptop back in its original position, then tighten the five Philips screws to hold it in place.

And that’s it. You should now have a brand new battery in your laptop, and it should be ready to last you a couple more years. After putting in a new battery, make sure to fully charge the laptop before turning it on, but after that, you should be good to go.

