You can't replace the battery on the HP Envy x360 (2022) as doing so will void your warranty.

Long ago, you used to be able to remove the battery from your laptop. However, for many devices, including some of the top laptops on the market, that's no longer possible. For example, if you purchased an HP Envy x360 (2022) model, you can't replace the battery. According to HP, replacing the battery can void your warranty, and if you end up having technical issues, you won't be able to get your device fixed (unless you buy the HP Care Pack).

You can't physically replace it on your own, but there are a few ways you can avoid replacing the battery on your new 2-in-1. It comes down to caring for your device and managing battery life.

How to manage HP Envy x360 (2022) battery life and avoid battery replacements

There are three HP Envy x360 (2022) models available, so battery size and life will vary. The 13.3-inch model has a 4-cell 66Wh battery, while the 15-inch Intel and AMD versions have a 3-cell 51Wh battery. Seeing as the HP Envy x360 (2022) uses 9-watt Intel 12th-generation processors, battery life is excellent and should push close to 8 or 9 hours, as we experienced in our testing. But if you want more than that, you easily can manage your settings in Windows 11.

To manage battery settings, go to Windows 11's settings app and choose Power & battery. Then, look for the tips in the settings app. Windows 11 will give you tips on how to improve your battery life and prevent replacements. You can lower your screen brightness and choose the Recommended option so Windows will use less power. You also might want to avoid plugging in your HP Envy x360 overnight to charge since this can stress the battery. And be always sure to use the official charger that came with your device, so as not to damage the battery.

And there you go. You can't replace the battery on the HP Envy x360 (2022) on your own. What you can do, though, is manage your 2-in-1 settings through Windows to help care for the battery. This can keep you from having to get it service.

Even though you can't replace the battery, we really like the HP Envy x360 (2022) model and found that it was a great laptop for under $1,000 and one of the best laptops in HP's lineup. So if you don't already own one, check it out with the links below.