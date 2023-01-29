If the battery in the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 is starting to fail you, you might need to replace it with a new one.

The ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 is Lenovo's premier business convertible for 2023, and it packs a lot of great elements. It does build on a fantastic foundation established with last year's model, but now it comes with 13th-generation Intel Core processors. You should be able to get great performance for years to come, but one part of the laptop that might not last as long is the battery, which is the case with most laptops. Thankfully, you should be able to replace the battery in the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8.

We say "should" because Lenovo has yet to publish repair guides for the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8, but seeing as the design is exactly the same as last year's model and you could replace the battery on the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7, there's no reason why it would be different.

Either way, being able to replace the battery is great because they degrade over time more quickly than other components do, and you can get a lot more life out of an existing laptop by replacing the battery. As such, the instructions below are also based on the Gen 7 model, but they should be exactly the same for this iteration.

What you'll need

If you're planning to replace the battery on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8, the first thing you're going to need is a new battery to put in the laptop. Lenovo's part finder makes it relatively easier to buy replacement parts, including batteries, for your laptops, so we recommend going there. You may also be able to find them at a third-party seller by searching for the part number on Lenovo's website.

You'll also need a Philips screwdriver and potentially a prying tool to help you open the laptop. If you don't have this equipment yet, the iFixit Essential Electronics Toolkit is a great place to start. You may also want an anti-static wrist strap to prevent electrostatic discharges while you work on the laptop since it could be damaged that way.

iFixit Essential Electornics Toolkit iFixit Essential Electronics Toolkit This iFixit toolkit includes 16 precision bits, a spudger, suction cup, and more tools to help you get inside your laptop and other electronics. See at Amazon

Preparing to replace the battery

Even though the anti-static wrist strap should prevent damage to the laptop while you work on it, Lenovo still recommends disabling the built-in battery before opening the laptop. This should help remove any residual current from the system, which also helps prevent damage. First, you'll need to disable Fast Startup in Windows 11:

In Windows, open the Control Panel. You can search for it by typing in the Start menu. In the top right corner, change the view to either Large icons or Small icons, then choose Power options. From the left-side menu, click Choose what the power buttons do. Near the top of the page, click Change settings that are currently unavailable. You'll need administrator rights to do this. Uncheck the Turn on fast startup box at the bottom, then click Save changes.

Now that Fast Startup is disabled, you'll need to head into the BIOS settings to disable the battery. To do that, follow these steps:

Restart the laptop and press F1 on your keyboard as soon as the Lenovo logo appears. In the BIOS setup, navigate to the Config tab and choose Power. Select Disable built-in battery, press Enter, and then choose Yes to confirm your choice. The laptop will turn off automatically, and the battery will be disabled.

With this all done, you're now ready to replace the battery inside the ThinkPad X1 Yoga.

How to replace the battery in the ThinkPad X1 Yoga

The battery is one of the more accessible components inside the laptop, so replacing it is generally easy once you have all the equipment required. Make sure you're working in a friction-free environment (no fabric or pets should be in contact with the laptop). Here's what to do.

Start by removing the built-in pen and the Nano SIM slot (for cellular-enabled models) from the laptop. Then, lay the laptop upside down on a table. Use a Philips screwdriver to remove the five screws holding the bottom cover in place. Lift the bottom cover starting from the hinge of the laptop, then remove it completely. The battery is held by six screws in the bottom half of the laptop. Remove the screws using the Philips head screwdriver. Lift the battery from the laptop using the tabs at the top of the battery. Insert the new battery in the same position as the old one, and secure it with the six screws. Be careful to avoid overtightening the screws because it can cause damage to the motherboard. Re-attach the bottom cover, securing it with the five screws you originally removed.

And that's it! Now that you have replaced the battery, you'll need to plug the laptop into an outlet and head into the BIOS settings again to re-enable the battery. You'll also want to re-enable Fast Startup in Windows. After that, just let the battery charge completely, and you'll be good to go.

Having a new battery can breathe a lot of life into your old ThinkPad, giving you a few more years of use without spending money on a whole new laptop. If you're buying a business laptop and want to save money in the long run, this is much cheaper than replacing your entire fleet of laptops every three years.