When choosing a business laptop, you should match your performance needs with the budget constraints, all while keeping an eye on the laptop’s repairability. The Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 is a solid business laptop lineup powered by the latest CPUs from Intel and AMD. Best of all, the ThinkPad X13 models provide high upgradability and repairability by allowing you to swap out many of their components, including the battery.

If your ThinkPad drains quickly after performing the most basic of tasks, chances are its battery is faulty and needs to be replaced. After all, a laptop’s battery is one of the first components to wear out with heat and age. This article will guide you through the process of replacing your Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 4’s battery.

What you’ll need

You’ll need to get a standard Phillips screwdriver and a non-conductive prying tool. I'd also suggest getting an anti-static wrist strap to protect your laptop’s internals from static shocks. It goes without saying that you’ll also need a suitable battery that’s compatible with your laptop. The Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 models ship with either a 41Wh battery or a 54.7Wh one, both of which can be purchased online.

Before replacing the battery

Lenovo recommends disabling the built-in battery and the Nano SIM tray before prying off the lid. If you're on Windows 10 or 11, you're required to turn off the fast startup feature before you disable the battery.

Disabling fast startup

As its name suggests, fast startup allows your laptop to boot up faster. But you’ll need to disable this setting because it prevents you from accessing the BIOS of your laptop. The steps to turn off fast startup are the same regardless of whether you have Windows 10 or 11 on your laptop.

Type Control Panel into the Search bar and click on Control Panel. Click on Hardware and Sound. Click on Change what the power buttons do under the Power Options menu. Uncheck the Turn on fast startup toggle and click on the Save changes button.

Disabling the built-in battery

Next, you’ll need to disable the built-in battery using the BIOS settings. Doing so will reduce the risks of residual current damaging your system.

Restart your system. Keep pressing F2 or Fn + F2 as your system boots up to open the BIOS settings. Navigate to Config and click on the Power submenu. Click on Disable built-in battery and tap Enter. Choose Yes on the confirmation popup to disable the built-in battery.

Removing the nano-SIM-card

Lenovo also suggests removing your laptop’s Nano SIM card along with the SIM card tray. To do so, simply locate the tray on the right side of your laptop and press the eject button to pop it out.

Replacing the battery on the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 4

Once you have finished all preparations, it’s time to open your system and replace the old battery.

Switch off your laptop, disconnect the AC power adapter, and lay the laptop upside down. Remove the five screws holding the base cover in place with a Phillips screwdriver. Source: Lenovo Use a prying tool to gently lift the base cover starting from the edges. Detach the battery’s ribbon cable that connects it to the motherboard. Unscrew the four M2 x 4.5 mm screws securing the battery and lift it out of the laptop. Source: Lenovo Install the new battery in the same orientation as the old one and plug its ribbon connector into the motherboard. Secure the battery with the four M2 x 4.5 mm screws you removed earlier. Reattach the bottom cover and fasten it with the five Phillips screws. Source: Lenovo

Those are all the steps you need to follow to replace your ThinkPad's battery. Be sure to calibrate your new battery by fully charging it and then using your laptop until it runs out of power.