With its sleek design and top-tier performance, the Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 Gen 1 is already one of our favorite ThinkPads, and the ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 surpasses its predecessor in almost every aspect. Just like its ancestor, it also gives you the option to swap out many of its components, including the battery and storage. Your laptop’s battery is typically the first part you’d want to replace, as prolonged usage can reduce its capacity over time. If the battery starts to die out too quickly, then it may be time for you to part with the old battery and replace it with a new one.

Unfortunately, Lenovo has yet to release proper documentation for the ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2. But apart from a top cover made of woven flaxen material, the design of the ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 is extremely similar to that of the Gen 1 laptops. So, it’s safe to assume that the battery replacement procedure is the same for both laptops.

What you’ll need

A Phillips screwdriver is a must-have that you’ll need throughout the entire procedure. You should also get a non-conducting prying tool to safely remove the backplate of your laptop. I’d recommend getting an anti-static wristband to prevent static buildup from damaging the laptop’s internals. Finally, you’ll need a battery that’s compatible with your laptop. ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 laptops use the same 51.5Wh battery as the Gen 1 models, so it shouldn’t be that hard to find the battery online.

How to disable fast startup

Fast startup is a facility that allows your system to immediately resume operations from where you left off by putting it in hibernation. But since fast startup prevents your laptop from shutting down properly, you'll have to turn it off before you can disable the built-in battery in the BIOS.

Right-click on the Start button and choose Run. Type Control Panel and press Enter. Click on Hardware and Sound. Click on Change what the power buttons do under Power Options. Make sure the Turn on fast startup toggle is unchecked, and click the Save changes button located at the bottom of the page.

How to disable built-in battery

The residual current inside the battery can harm the internal components if you were to disassemble the laptop without disabling the battery. Here’s how you can disable the built-in battery in the BIOS:

Reboot your system and keep pressing F2 as the Lenovo logo appears to open BIOS. Head to the Config menu and click on Power. Select the Disable built-in battery option, press Enter and choose Yes on the dialog box that pops up. Press the F10 key and choose Yes on the confirmation box to exit the BIOS.

How to eject Nano SIM card tray

Lenovo also recommends removing the Nano SIM card and its tray, which you can do by locating the slot on the side of your laptop and hitting the eject button.

How to replace the battery on the Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2

As mentioned earlier, the Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 is extremely similar to the Gen 1 design-wise. Both laptops also use the same 51.5Wh battery, so there shouldn't be any problems if you follow the battery replacement guidelines provided by Lenovo for the ThinkPad Z13 Gen 1.

Turn off your laptop, disconnect its AC power adapter, and place it on a flat, non-conducting surface. Using the Phillips screwdriver, unfasten the five screws securing the base cover in place. Source: Lenovo Gently separate the base cover from the laptop using a prying tool. Remove the six M2 × L4.4 mm flat-head screws holding the battery in place and gently pull the battery out. Source: Lenovo Insert the new battery in the same position and secure it with the six flat-head screws you removed earlier. Reattach the base cover and use the five screws you removed at the beginning to lock it in place.

Final thoughts

You should now be able to use your newly installed battery. I recommend calibrating the battery by letting it charge to 100% and then fully discharging it. The Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 has a much better battery life thanks to its highly efficient Ryzen 7000 processors, so you’re unlikely to replace the battery anytime soon.

