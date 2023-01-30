Apple has launched the MacBook Pro (2023), fueled by macOS Ventura and the M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets. One of this laptop's unique selling points is the battery life it offers. According to the company, the 2023 MacBook Pro has the longest battery life ever observed on a Mac. This helps make it one of the best Macs currently available on the market. However, smartphone and laptop batteries degrade with use. This begs the question: Can I replace my MacBook Pro (2023)'s battery when it no longer lasts enough on a single charge? Unfortunately, the short answer is no.

The Apple MacBook Pro (2023) doesn't have a user-replaceable battery. Attempting to do it by yourself could damage other components and void your limited warranty. Instead, Apple Authorized Service Providers can replace it for $249. While successfully replacing it on your own will usually cost less, the process is in no way straightforward. It includes disassembling several internal MacBook parts through special kits that you can buy separately through Apple's Self Service Repair Store.

The company right now provides the necessary tools and manuals for the 2021 model, and we can expect the 2023 version to follow suit soon. After replacing the battery, you would have to reassemble the internals correctly. Consequently, the chances of messing the process up are high, and repairing the damage professionally would cost you even more.

It's indeed a shame that users can't easily replace MacBook Pro (2023) batteries on their own. However, with average use, these batteries usually last for years before becoming irritably unreliable. So until then, you can enjoy the longest battery life on a Mac. When the time comes, you can evaluate whether replacing just the battery for $249 or the entire computer makes more sense to you.