Wondering if you can replace the battery in the Surface Laptop 5? Well, you can, but it won't be easy.

Back in the day, you could have easily pulled out the battery from your laptop, and then replaced it. This was especially helpful if your battery wasn't running for as long it was supposed to. In modern times, though, that's become less common on newer laptops since most components in laptops tend to be soldered or glued down. With that in mind, you might be wondering if you can replace the battery in the Surface Laptop 5. To answer that question, we'll say that yes, you can, but you really shouldn't unless you know exactly what you're doing.

The Surface Laptop 5 is listed as having a serviceable and replaceable battery component. However, according to Microsoft Learn documentation, the battery is intended to be serviced by skilled repair technicians only. Here's a bit of a deeper explanation of why.

More on the Surface Laptop 5 battery

If you visit Microsoft Mechanics YouTube and look at the repair video or deep dive for any modern Surface Laptop device, you'll see that the battery in many Surface devices can't be replaced easily. Yet, according to a new Microsoft Learn documentation, the battery+bucket on the Surface Laptop 5 are serviceable components. Still, Microsoft highlights that removing this on your own can be very dangerous, and you can risk puncturing the battery and causing a fire. It's never suggested to remove the battery on your Surface Laptop on your own for this reason. There's also the fact that you probably can't find the replacement battery easily, anyway. Microsoft lists that the batteries are a Customer Replaceable Unit (CRU) and are only available through Surface Commercial Authorize Device Resellers.

Instead, if you run into issues with the battery or battery life on the Surface Laptop 5, we suggest you contact Microsoft support for help. Just visit this webpage, and choose your Surface from the list. Click to the bottom where it says Surface battery won't charge or Surface won't run on battery and then scroll down and click to Device Service and Repair. You can then connect with a Microsoft Surface expert on how to diagnose Surface Laptop 5 battery issues and how to replace the battery through a skilled technician that follows Microsoft's Service Guide.

There's a chance that if there's a defect with the battery that's causing bad battery life, then it'd be covered under warranty. Additionally, if you purchased a Microsoft Complete protection plan, you might be eligible for a replacement device for no added cost. You can learn more about Microsoft complete on Microsoft's website.