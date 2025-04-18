Once you get so far with adding smart devices to your home, you realize that not every device is easily controlled via voice assistants and that digging out your phone for app control gets tiresome. Having a smart display like the Google Home Hub or Nest Hub gives you a touch-controlled screen to see what's on your playlist, calendar, and to-do list while making it easier to control some aspects of your home.

But there comes a time when the Home Hub will fail you. Maybe it's an integration that's awkward to use via voice commands, or some new smart home sensors that don't play nice with Google Home. Or you want a custom display that Google doesn't provide. And that's where Home Assistant comes in. It's the best way to control almost any smart device you can think of (or dream up!), but it doesn't have its own nice smart display.

So I fixed that for my home, with one app running on an Android tablet. Now I have a smart display that wakes when I'm near, goes back to sleep when I'm not, and can show me the parts of my smart home I want, including handy calendar reminders. It's made a big difference in how I interact with my smart home, and I can't wait to add more devices, so I can tweak the dashboard even more.

Home Assistant on a touchscreen tablet is magical

I've only just begun and I can't wait to bring more things into my dashboard