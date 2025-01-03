Microsoft has included Notepad with Windows for well over 40 years. If you are a coder or want to jot down notes, it’s a perfect utility. You probably already know that Notepad has spellcheck and autocorrect. There are also several Notepad features you may not know about, like right-to-left order, tabs, emojis, and more. Not to mention, artificial intelligence has gotten into it by putting a modern spin on it with the AI to rewrite text features in Notepad. Still, that's not enough.

As coding technologies become more complex and keeping notes requires more, you’ll want something that does a better job and choose a more advanced text editor. So, if you are in the market for something new that gets the job done better, it’s time to look at alternatives. Before getting started with a switch, consider these key points first.

4 More features

You want features that Notepad doesn't

One of the main reasons users aren’t happy with Notepad is that it lacks the features you need. For instance, it's fine for jotting down notes or laying out some basic code, but not so much for the things coders need. Coders have specific needs like syntax highlighting and code folding. Note-takers also want more, like tagging and notebook management.

One hugely popular free alternative coders rely on is Notepad++, which has the most impressive functionality in its available plugins. But while initially designed for code development, it’s also popular for users who want a more robust text editor. You also might want to try QOwnNotes or Joplin for note-taking and PSPad or VS Code for coding. But whichever one you use, you can be assured more features await.

3 More productivity

Be more productive with advanced editors

Whether taking notes or writing and managing code, you’ll get more done once you ditch Notepad for your new text editor. Something that might have taken several minutes or hours in Microsoft Notepad can take seconds in a more robust text editor. Sure, there will be a learning curve, so you don’t want to dismiss Notepad completely, but in the end, you want results and more productivity. Of course, more features don't always mean you'll be more productive, so try a few different text editors to see which works best for your situation.

2 Free and Open Source Alternative

Notepad is still a Microsoft product

Yes, Notepad is free with the Windows operating system, but it’s neither free as in speech nor free as in beer. You might prefer something that gives you latitude with your text, run your alternative text editor from a flash drive, and install plugins for more functionality. Notepad is still a Microsoft product, so you are at the company’s mercy regarding available features. Not to mention, it will only work as well as the PC running it. With portable apps versions of an alternative text editor, you can carry and run it from any PC. In addition, the Open Source community is vibrant and contributes to plugins, themes, forums, and development. You will likely find help in these communities and make friends along the way.

1 Modern alternatives provide more for coders

Get a wealth of features tailored to your coding needs

While developers added features to Notepad, you're probably not impressed with the unhelpful parlor tricks if you are a coder. As a coder, you need more, and modern alternatives have a wealth of features. For instance, while Notepad++ has been around for years, it keeps getting more features tailored to coders. You can try several alternatives with modern features, like Sublime Text, PSPad, Brackets, Microsoft's VSCode, and others, offering much more for coding. Notepad doesn't provide syntax highlighting, auto-completion, code folding, debugging, and other capabilities. You will be more productive by generating more code and having project management options.

Try advanced text editors to replace Notepad

When put side by side, some glaring omissions exist between Notepad and other advanced text editors. For example, you can't use code folding. There is no advanced formatting, MDI support, block selection, syntax coloring, etc.

Notepad is included with Windows, is light on system resources, and has gained some notable improvements on Windows 11. Still, if you like its simplicity for basic coding tasks, you are missing out on more advanced solutions. So, there are plenty of reasons to move away from it if you want a more robust feature set and be more productive.