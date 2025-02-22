Modern consumer-level routers have one big problem—a lack of LAN ports to wire up your devices from. While it's often better to use wired connections, it's just not feasible, not without adding a network switch to give you more Ethernet ports.

If that sounds familiar to you, you've possibly already gone and added an unmanaged switch to your network because it's a cost-effective way of getting more wired connections. But you don't get much else, and that's where managed switches come in. These are the next step in your home networking journey, and they're well worth the upgrade.

5 Better security

Run your network security and firewall from your switch