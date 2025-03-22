Upgrading from your basic router, whether it was supplied by your ISP or not, is a huge step towards building a more resilient home network. You could get an off-the-shelf router or take the plunge straight into building your own router powered by pfSense or OPNsense. While there are other options around, like SophosFW (which requires an Intel CPU-based device), the wealth of how-to's and other content around pfSense and OPNsense means they're often the best choice for the first-time firewall fabricator.

Building your own custom router is more than just removing ISP fees and control from the box that controls your internet access. You gain tons of advanced features to play with, the ability to have more devices attached at once, and more while being able to run on fairly low-powered hardware, so the startup costs are low.

5 You're tired of paying ISP fees

Basic ISP routers are universally terrible, and you're often charged for them