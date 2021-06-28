Replace your broken Apple Lightning cable with this 6-foot cord for $7

The Lightning charging cables that Apple bundles with its products are usually terrible, to the point that they often fall apart with normal use. If any of your Lightning cables are on the brink of causing an electrical fire, or you simply need more for any reason, the AmazonBasics 6-foot Lightning cord is now on sale for $6.99. That’s $6 below the usual price.

It’s true that $7 is a bit on the expensive side for one cable, but this cord has two important features. First, it’s six feet long, so it’s perfect for situations where an outlet might not be in a convenient location (like cars with no charging plugs in the back seats). Second, this cable has a durable design that is rated to bend 20,000 times at the ends, so it should last you a long time. It’s also MFi-certified by Apple.

The main catch is that this is a USB Type-A to Lightning cable, not a USB Type-C to Lighting cord. That means that it works with the wall adapters you probably already have, but it won’t charge newer iPhones as quickly as a USB Type-C wall adapter and cable. If faster charging is what you’re after, buy this cable (and this wall adapter, if needed) instead.