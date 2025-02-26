Our home networking needs change constantly, whether that's from adding more devices to our home or wanting newer wireless protocols. But if you've got a Wi-Fi router that you're mostly happy with, and only wish you could use Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7 instead of the existing version, what can you do?

Without replacing your existing router, you could wire some mesh nodes or several access points (APs) to your router and turn off its internal Wi-Fi radios. That would still enable you to use the existing router's firewall rules and DHCP routing, but the APs and/or mesh nodes would handle the wireless connectivity. It's the same system that enterprise networks use, and by decoupling Wi-Fi from your router, you gain some impressive benefits.

6 More consistent Wi-Fi coverage

More APs mean more wireless connectivity throughout your home